SpaceX is set for its sixth Starship test flight, scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, at the Starbase facility in South Texas. The massive Super Heavy booster, forming the first stage of the Starship rocket, was transported to the orbital launch pad on November 14, while the spacecraft itself, known simply as Starship, arrived earlier on November 12. This latest test represents a critical step in advancing SpaceX's reusable spaceflight technology, with a 30-minute launch window set to open at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Starship Assembly Underway at Starbase

The company revealed this information on its official X handle. The Super Heavy booster, along with its 165-foot-tall (50-metre) Starship upper stage, now awaits integration at the launch pad. SpaceX plans to use the launch tower's mechanical "chopstick" arms to lift the spacecraft onto the booster, forming a fully stacked configuration standing nearly 400 feet tall (122 metres). This process will create the largest and most powerful rocket currently in development.

Objectives of the Test Flight

This test flight aims to extend SpaceX's progress in demonstrating reusable rocket systems. According to SpaceX, the booster is expected to return to the launch site for recovery via the chopstick arms. The spacecraft, meanwhile, will test heatshield upgrades and reentry manoeuvres before descending into the Indian Ocean. SpaceX also plans to reignite one of Starship's Raptor engines in space, a critical step towards orbital operations.

Previous Successes and Progress

During its fifth test flight on October 13, the booster achieved a historic landing on the launch mount using the tower's arms, while the spacecraft executed a successful splashdown. These milestones were achieved under the leadership of SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, who continues to push forward on Starship's development as part of the company's long-term goal of interplanetary exploration.

The upcoming flight represents another effort to refine the design and performance of the rocket's systems, bringing SpaceX closer to making full rocket reuse a reality.