Standing desks have become a popular alternative for office workers looking to break up long hours of sitting. However, a study led by the University of Sydney raises concerns about their effectiveness in improving heart health. The research, which involved more than 80,000 adults in the UK, suggests that standing for extended periods may not reduce the risk of heart disease or stroke as previously thought. Instead, it might increase the chances of developing circulatory problems such as varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis. The findings suggest that regular movement throughout the day is essential for maintaining overall health.

Standing Desks and Heart Health

The research showed that being on your feet for more than two hours a day did not lead to improvements in heart health. In fact, for every additional 30 minutes spent standing beyond this threshold, the risk of circulatory diseases increased by 11%. This challenges the assumption that simply standing for long periods can combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Dr Matthew Ahmadi from the University of Sydney's faculty of medicine and health stressed that neither sitting nor standing for extended periods is beneficial. He recommended incorporating regular movement, such as walking, to minimise health risks.

Importance of Regular Movement

Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, the director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub at the University of Sydney, advised that people should focus on incorporating movement into their daily routine rather than relying solely on standing. Activities like taking regular breaks, walking during meetings, and using stairs can be much more effective in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The findings highlight the importance of staying active, especially for individuals who sit for long hours.

Expert Insight on Circulatory Health

Emily McGrath, a senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, supported the research's conclusion. She emphasised that avoiding prolonged inactivity, whether sitting or standing, is key to reducing circulatory health risks.