Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Launches Mental Health and Wellbeing Section for Teenagers With Specialised Content

YouTube Launches Mental Health and Wellbeing Section for Teenagers With Specialised Content

YouTube will offer curated content related to depression, anxiety, ADHD, and eating disorders.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 13:48 IST
YouTube Launches Mental Health and Wellbeing Section for Teenagers With Specialised Content

YouTube content creators will create special videos on mental health topics with experts

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • YouTube's Mental Health section will show specially curated videos
  • YouTube will start rolling out the feature in the coming weeks
  • The company has yet to confirm the feature's future availability in India
Advertisement

YouTube is introducing a new dedicated Mental Health and Wellbeing video section for teenagers. It will offer access to curated content on topics such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, and eating disorders. The company has worked with various institutions with expertise in the field to set guidelines and create content for young adults. Moreover, content creators will also work on videos, in collaboration with mental health experts, to answer common questions that teenagers might have about potential mental health challenges.

YouTube Will Offer Teens Mental Health Content 'From Trusted Sources'

The video streaming platform announced that it is introducing a new dedicated section on YouTube for teenagers to look for mental health and wellbeing content. Videos on topics such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, and eating disorders will appear in this new shelf of content “from trusted sources”. With this, the company aims to make it easier for teenagers to discover information that is specifically tailored to their needs.

YouTube said that it will start rolling out its new mental health tools in the coming weeks in the US, the UK, Canada, Mexico, France, and Australia. The video streaming service has not revealed when this feature will arrive in India. However, it is safe to assume that it will eventually make its way to the country.

The company has also set an eligibility criterion for videos to be included in the soon-to-be-introduced dedicated mental health section. YouTube said that such content should be “evidence-based, teen-centric, and engaging”. To formulate these guidelines, the video streaming platform collaborated with different organisations “from around the world”, which have expertise in providing mental health and wellbeing information to teenagers.

YouTube worked with various organisations and mental health professionals to curate content and develop the new dedicated video shelf. Additionally, the Jed Foundation also collaborated with YouTube content creators to develop a series called ‘Mind Matters', where mental health experts have a conversation with YouTubers on topics like ADHD, anxiety, and depression. The company also partnered with the Child Mind Institute for the same.

The National Alliance for Eating Disorders has also developed videos for teenagers, which will be listed in the new Mental Health and Wellbeing section, featuring experts, researchers, and other individuals to share their lived experiences of eating disorders.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube Mental Health tools, YouTube
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Photos Shares 10 Different Ways AI Features Can Edit Users’ Images
YouTube Launches Mental Health and Wellbeing Section for Teenagers With Specialised Content
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Announced: See Expected Price, Features
  2. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  3. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  5. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  7. OnePlus 15 Battery Size, Charging Details Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  8. Apple Official Teases Upcoming Launch of MacBook Pro: What to Expect
  9. WhatsApp Could Soon Show You Notifications for Your Friend's Status Updates
  10. OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Getting Personal, Playful, and Adult-Only
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Boss Marc-Alexis Coté Exits Ubisoft After Launch of New Tencent-Backed Subsidiary
  2. WhatsApp Begins Testing Status Update Notifications on Android: Report
  3. Google Expands Nano Banana Image Editing Model to Lens and AI Mode
  4. YouTube Launches Mental Health and Wellbeing Section for Teenagers With Specialised Content
  5. iQOO Neo 11 Confirmed to Launch Soon; Company Teases Design as Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. Google Photos Shares 10 Different Ways AI Features Can Edit Users’ Images
  7. Microsoft Releases Final Windows 10 Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patches; 'Big' Windows Announcement Teased
  8. Bitcoin Price Rebounds to $112,000 as US Fed Chair’s Comments Spark Hope of Rate Cuts
  9. Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Date in India Leaked, Along With Key Specifications, Pricing
  10. Apple's Smart Home Hub Slated to Launch in 2026 With $350 Price Tag: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »