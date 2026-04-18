Small NASA Satellite Could Reveal How Lightning Impacts Space Weather

The most recent small-satellite mission by NASA is CANVAS (Climatology of Anthropogenic and Natural VLF wave Activity in Space), which investigates the Earth-space interaction of very-low-frequency (VLF) radio waves. On April 7, 2026, the 4U CubeSat was launched on a Minotaur IV on Vandenberg Space Force Base. CANVAS is a light detector that measures lightning discharges and earth transmitters, tracing the amount of energy that flows through the ionosphere into the magnetosphere. The mission will enhance the knowledge of the near-Earth space weather.

Mission Overview and Instruments

According to NASA, the CANVAS mission (Climatology of Anthropogenic and Natural VLF wave Activity in Space) is a 4U CubeSat. Launched April 7, 2026, on a Minotaur IV rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, it measures very-low-frequency (VLF) radio waves in low Earth orbit generated by lightning strikes and ground-based transmitters. The CubeSat carries two instruments – a three-axis magnetometer and a two-axis electric field sensor – to sample the magnetic and electric components of these waves. These instruments determine each wave's power and direction, and comparing the data with ground-based lightning observations produces a global “climatology” of VLF propagation.

Significance and Applications

CANVAS will examine the effects of both natural lightning strikes and artificially generated VLF signals on near-Earth space. Signals from these waves enter the magnetosphere and disperse electrons in the Van Allen radiation belts surrounding Earth. The findings can help in the development of better models for space weather. It will help us protect equipment in orbit and ensure the safety of astronauts. Within its one-year mission time span, CANVAS will gather data on VLF waves from all over the world.