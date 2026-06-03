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Honor X7e Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Honor X7e is offered in Malaysia in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 12:03 IST
Honor X7e Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7e carries a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front

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Highlights
  • Honor X7e features a MediaTek Helio chipset
  • Honor X7e ships with Android 16-based MagicOS 10
  • Honor X7e sports a 6.61-inch LCD screen
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Honor X7e has arrived in select global markets as the latest addition to the company's budget X7 lineup. The new handset is currently available for pre-order via the company's online store in two colour options. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The new Honor X7e boasts a single 50-megapixel rear camera unit, paired with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It ships with the latest Android 16-based MagicOS 10. Moreover, the handset packs a 7,500mAh battery.

Honor X7e Price, Availability

The price of the Honor X7e is set at MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the sole variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is currently available for pre-order in Malaysia via the Honor online store. It is offered in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colour options.

Honor X7e Specifications, Features

The Honor X7e is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Honor's Android 16-based MagicOS 10. The handset is equipped with a 6.61-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) TFT LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 16.7 million colours, up to 1,010 nits peak brightness, and aluminosilicate glass protection. The smartphone maker claims that the Honor X7e ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the new Honor X7e is an octa core MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, coupled with an ARM Mali G52 MC2 GPU. The SoC comprises six efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz. The handset also features 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also boasts a fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Honor X7e is equipped with a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, offering up to 10x digital zoom. The handset also sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture. The Honor X7e is capable of recording up to 1080p videos.

The Honor X7e is backed by a 7,500mAh battery, while featuring support for 45W wired fast charging. The handset also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It measures 163.9×75.9×8.29mm and weighs about 207g.

Honor X7e

Honor X7e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: Honor X7e, Honor, Honor X7e Price, Honor X7e Launch, Honor X7e Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Honor X7e Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
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