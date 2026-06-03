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Meta Reportedly Testing ‘Series’ Feature to Organise Instagram, Facebook Reels Into Episodic Collections

Meta says its upcoming feature is designed to improve the viewing experience for serialised content.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 15:24 IST
Meta Reportedly Testing ‘Series’ Feature to Organise Instagram, Facebook Reels Into Episodic Collections

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

The feature is geared towards short-form content on both Facebook and Instagram

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Highlights
  • The feature reportedly organises multi-part videos into collections
  • Creators could bundle new and existing Reels into a single series
  • Meta is exploring future potential revenue from the Series feature
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Meta is said to be testing a new feature that could make it easier for users to follow multi-part videos. The feature, called Series, is reportedly geared towards Instagram and Facebook Reels viewers. According to a report, it may allow creators to group related Reels into a dedicated collection, enabling viewers to watch episodes in sequence and keep track of ongoing content. The feature is currently said to be in testing with a limited number of creators.

Meta's Series Could Offer a More Organised Reels Experience

TechCrunch reports that the in-development Series feature will allow creators to bundle both new and existing Reels into a single collection. Each Reel is expected to be positioned as an episode within a larger series. Meanwhile, all of the videos will reportedly be accessible from a dedicated page on the creator's profile.

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As per the report, Meta claims that the feature is designed to improve the viewing experience for serialised content. The feature could reportedly be particularly useful for tutorials, educational content, challenges, storytelling formats, and multipart reviews. These are all forms of content where continuity between videos is important.

For example, a creator running a multi-day challenge, tutorial, or educational series can reportedly group all related videos. This would potentially make it easier for followers to find and watch every episode in order.

Users will see an option to open a complete series and browse related videos when scrolling through Instagram or Facebook Reels, the report adds. They can also reportedly save a series to watch later, or return to it as new episodes are published.

Notably, TikTok, which is one of Meta's main rivals in the short-form content space, had introduced a Series feature in 2023. While the Menlo Park-based tech company is prioritising content organisation instead of monetisation, it reportedly told TechCrunch that potential ways to generate revenue from the feature in the future are already being explored. However, Meta did not explicitly reveal any specific plans.

At the moment, Meta's Series feature reportedly remains limited to a select group of creators who already produce serialised content on Instagram and Facebook. The company has yet to announce details about its wider availability.

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Further reading: Meta, Instagram, Facebook, facebook reels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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