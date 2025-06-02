Skywatchers are in for a treat this June as several planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Saturn—offer prime visibility during dawn and dusk hours. Mercury, typically elusive, becomes visible in the northwest about an hour after sunset by mid-month, while Mars forms a striking pair with the blue-white star Regulus in Leo. Venus gleams in the eastern sky before sunrise, reaching greatest elongation early in the month. Saturn, meanwhile, rises in the post-midnight hours and slowly brightens. Jupiter is the only major planet out of view this month, hidden in the sun's glare.

Mercury, Mars, Venus, and Saturn Shine Bright in June Skies With Dazzling Celestial Events

As per the skywatching reports, Mercury will be easiest to spot between June 21 and 30, lingering low in the northwestern twilight sky, remaining visible for about 90 minutes after sunset. It appears just left of the Gemini twins' stars, with a crescent moon joining the view on June 26. Mars continues to fade but stays close to Regulus until June 25, creating a colourful conjunction on June 17. Their brightness and contrast offer a beautiful view through binoculars or the naked eye.

Saturn, now rising earlier each morning, shines near the Circlet in Pisces and climbs higher as the month progresses. Though dimmer due to the narrow tilt of its rings — just 3.5 degrees — it remains a steady yellow-white beacon in the southern sky. Nearby, the bright star Fomalhaut appears almost as luminous. Venus, by contrast, rises about 2.5 hours before the sun and gradually climbs from 10 to 20 degrees above the horizon by month's end, offering spectacular viewing opportunities.

One event of note is on June 29, when Mars appears just below a waxing crescent moon in the evening sky. Jupiter, on the other hand, is at solar conjunction on June 24th and won't be observable again until it re-emerges in the morning sky in the first week of July. And to form a convenient measure of angular distance for use in observing, a closed fist held at arm's length approximates ten degrees.