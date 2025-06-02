Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Brightest Planets in June’s Night Sky: How and When to See Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn

Brightest Planets in June’s Night Sky: How and When to See Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn

Skywatchers can view Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Saturn at their best this June with ideal sky conditions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 June 2025 21:39 IST
Brightest Planets in June’s Night Sky: How and When to See Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Fleuber

Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Saturn shine brilliantly in the June sky during dusk and dawn hours

Highlights
  • Mercury glows low in the northwest sky from June 21 to 30 post-sunset
  • Mars pairs with Regulus in a vivid conjunction visible on June 17
  • Venus gleams before dawn, reaching greatest elongation early in June
Advertisement

Skywatchers are in for a treat this June as several planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Saturn—offer prime visibility during dawn and dusk hours. Mercury, typically elusive, becomes visible in the northwest about an hour after sunset by mid-month, while Mars forms a striking pair with the blue-white star Regulus in Leo. Venus gleams in the eastern sky before sunrise, reaching greatest elongation early in the month. Saturn, meanwhile, rises in the post-midnight hours and slowly brightens. Jupiter is the only major planet out of view this month, hidden in the sun's glare.

Mercury, Mars, Venus, and Saturn Shine Bright in June Skies With Dazzling Celestial Events

As per the skywatching reports, Mercury will be easiest to spot between June 21 and 30, lingering low in the northwestern twilight sky, remaining visible for about 90 minutes after sunset. It appears just left of the Gemini twins' stars, with a crescent moon joining the view on June 26. Mars continues to fade but stays close to Regulus until June 25, creating a colourful conjunction on June 17. Their brightness and contrast offer a beautiful view through binoculars or the naked eye.

Saturn, now rising earlier each morning, shines near the Circlet in Pisces and climbs higher as the month progresses. Though dimmer due to the narrow tilt of its rings — just 3.5 degrees — it remains a steady yellow-white beacon in the southern sky. Nearby, the bright star Fomalhaut appears almost as luminous. Venus, by contrast, rises about 2.5 hours before the sun and gradually climbs from 10 to 20 degrees above the horizon by month's end, offering spectacular viewing opportunities.

One event of note is on June 29, when Mars appears just below a waxing crescent moon in the evening sky. Jupiter, on the other hand, is at solar conjunction on June 24th and won't be observable again until it re-emerges in the morning sky in the first week of July. And to form a convenient measure of angular distance for use in observing, a closed fist held at arm's length approximates ten degrees.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn, June planets, skywatching, astronomy, space events
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Outriders Developer People Can Fly Cancels Two Projects, Says Will 'Scale Down' Teams
Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Pad 7 Discounted in Xiaomi's Upgrade Days Sale

Related Stories

Brightest Planets in June’s Night Sky: How and When to See Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Upgrade Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Devices
  2. iQOO Neo 10 First Sale in India Kicks Off Today: Price, Offers and Features
  3. Samsung Asks Galaxy Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
  4. Exclusive: Huawei Band 10 to Launch in India Priced Under Rs. 5,000
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped
  6. Realme C73 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  7. Redmi Pad 2 4G Global Variant Confirmed to Get a 11-Inch 2.5K Display
  8. Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Best Budget Camera Phone Of 2025? Honest Review!
#Latest Stories
  1. New Dwarf Planet Discovery Challenges Planet Nine Hypothesis
  2. Venus May Be Geologically Active: New Study Reveals Tectonic Processes Shaping Its Surface
  3. Genetic Study Reveals Maya Civilization’s Collapse Was a Reorganization
  4. Brightest Planets in June’s Night Sky: How and When to See Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn
  5. Hubble Spots Isolated Barred Spiral Galaxy That’s Secretly Part of a Cosmic Duo
  6. Tourist Family Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Languages
  7. Pelli Kani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Gajaana Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About A Mythical Tale of Yali, Forests, and Fate
  9. Samsung Encourages Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features on Galaxy Devices
  10. Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 With Close-Up Mode Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »