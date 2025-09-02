Technology News
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely

The Sept. 7–8 Blood Moon lunar eclipse will be visible in India with 82 minutes of totality.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 13:19 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Yu Kato

A picture of the moon during a total lunar eclipse captured in the sky over Los Angeles in March 2025

  • Blood Moon eclipse visible in India on Sept. 7–8 night
  • Eclipse totality lasts 82 minutes from 11:00 p.m. IST
  • Watch online via Space.com if skies are cloudy
In a week's time or so from now, the skies all around the planet will serve up a great show, a total eclipse of the Moon on the night of Sept. 7–8. This will give you a terrific perspective of the Blood Moon, and when the Earth slips between the Moon and the Sun and casts its shadow on the Moon, the lunar surface will gleam with a red-orange hue. People can see this lunar eclipse at night with the naked eye, and that you can be safe to watch. Unlike solar eclipse, you do not have to use binoculars or a telescope to see it.

Moon Turns Red During a Lunar Eclipse: Why?

As Per a Space.com report, Lunar eclipses are not monthly because the path of the moon is tilted. “In order for us to have an eclipse, the Earth, Moon and Sun just have to be in perfect alignment,” said the report. As this is happening, the Moon is moving into the darkest shadow of the Earth, called the umbra, and turns red because of a process called Rayleigh scattering, the same effect that makes sunsets appear red. Which is why we call it the Blood Moon.

When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon in India

This eclipse begins at 8:58 p.m. IST on the night between the 7th and 8th of September, with the Moon entering totality at 11:00 p.m. IST. The moon will be completely covered for roughly 82 minutes, until 12:22 a.m. IST on Sept. 8. Everyone on Earth sees each phase at the same instant.

The Americas will miss this one, since the moon will not be visible there during that time. But some or all of it will be visible to viewers in parts of Europe, Africa and Asia — including India. If clouds obscure your sighting space.com will offer a live stream of the eclipse with updates, photographs and expert analysis.

A few can observe from the scenic lookouts, while others can snap pictures near monuments, or simply watch it from the backyard or balcony. No matter how you look at it, the Blood Moon is going to be an unforgettable sight.

 

Further reading: Lunar Eclipse, Blood Moon, Moon, Earth, Space, Science
Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench [Updated]

