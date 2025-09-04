This weekend, people all over the world will be able to see a stunning "blood Moon" total lunar eclipse. The full "Corn Moon" will pass through Earth's shadow on the night of September 7–8, 2025. It will turn a deep red color for about 82 minutes. This is the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022 and the second and last one of 2025. About 5.8 billion people, or 70–85% of the world's population, will be on the night side of Earth and able to see at least part of the eclipse.

Where and When to Watch the Eclipse

According to Space.com, the eclipse will be visible anywhere the Moon is above the horizon on the night of September 7–8. The whole show will be seen in Asia, Australia, Africa, and parts of Europe. Major cities like Sydney and Tokyo will see the total eclipse. North and South America, on the other hand, will miss it because the eclipse happens during the day. People who are in the dark will still see the partial phases. In western Europe, cities like Bucharest will see the Moon rise already covered.

Why the Moon Will Turn Red

At totality, Earth's atmosphere filters sunlight into the umbra, casting the Moon a deep copper-red. This deep color is why it's called a “blood Moon.” The eclipse will last about 5½ hours in total, with 82 minutes in full totality — the longest such event since 2022. Lunar eclipses can be enjoyed with the naked eye (no special equipment needed), though binoculars or a backyard telescope will reveal the Moon's surface details.

Partial phases begin an hour or more before and after totality, allowing observers to see Earth's shadow creep across the Moon.