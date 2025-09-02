Oppo Find X9 was recently tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Several specifications of the handset have already been leaked online, including its battery capacity and camera specifications. Now, an alleged render of the smartphone has appeared online, suggesting the design of the purported Oppo Find X8 successor. It has also surfaced on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. Apart from the standard Oppo Find X9, the lineup is said to also include the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe has shared an alleged render of the rumored Oppo Find X9. The phone appears with a Hasselblad-branded square rear camera module with curved corners. If this is true, then the company might abandon the circular rear camera island design philosophy as seen on the Oppo Find X8. On the front, the handset is shown with a hole-punch cutout, which might house the selfie camera.

Interestingly, this pivot in design philosophy seems to be coming across brands owned by BBK Electronics. Apart from Oppo, the Chinese electronics conglomerate is also the parent company of OnePlus. Recent reports have suggested that the upcoming OnePlus 15 will also come with a square rear camera module, instead of the circular one seen on its predecessor. If this is indeed a group-wide pivot, smartphones from other brands under the umbrella organisation, like Vivo and iQOO, might also see this particular change.

Oppo Find X9 might come with a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit

Photo Credit: X (formerly Twitter)/ Ice Universe

The purported render of the rumoured Oppo Find X9 also hints that the handset might feature a power button on the right, placed under the volume control buttons. There seems to be another switch on the left of the phone. The front of the upcoming Find X-series handset seems to boast thinner bezels, along with a flat display. It appears in a gold colourway.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

The Oppo Find X9 has also been listed on Geekbench, with the model number CPH2791 and the handset scored 2,383 points and 3,365 points on the single core and multi core tests, respectively. These aren't on par with the anticipated performance of the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (with a Prime core that runs at 4.21GHz), and upcoming benchmark results could give us a better idea of its performance.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Oppo Find X9 might come with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup, paired with Oppo's Lumo Imaging technology. It might feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main rear camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN9 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, it might carry a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie camera.

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, paired with a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

