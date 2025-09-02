Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench

Oppo Find X9 is expected to arrive with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is expected to be unveiled later this month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 12:41 IST
Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 is said to succeed last year's Find X8 model (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 might carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • Oppo Find X9 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 was recently tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Several specifications of the handset have already been leaked online, including its battery capacity and camera specifications. Now, an alleged render of the smartphone has appeared online, suggesting the design of the purported Oppo Find X8 successor. It has also surfaced on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. Apart from the standard Oppo Find X9, the lineup is said to also include the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe has shared an alleged render of the rumored Oppo Find X9. The phone appears with a Hasselblad-branded square rear camera module with curved corners. If this is true, then the company might abandon the circular rear camera island design philosophy as seen on the Oppo Find X8. On the front, the handset is shown with a hole-punch cutout, which might house the selfie camera.

Interestingly, this pivot in design philosophy seems to be coming across brands owned by BBK Electronics. Apart from Oppo, the Chinese electronics conglomerate is also the parent company of OnePlus. Recent reports have suggested that the upcoming OnePlus 15 will also come with a square rear camera module, instead of the circular one seen on its predecessor. If this is indeed a group-wide pivot, smartphones from other brands under the umbrella organisation, like Vivo and iQOO, might also see this particular change.

oppo find x9 render inline Oppo Find X9

Oppo Find X9 might come with a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit
Photo Credit: X (formerly Twitter)/ Ice Universe

The purported render of the rumoured Oppo Find X9 also hints that the handset might feature a power button on the right, placed under the volume control buttons. There seems to be another switch on the left of the phone. The front of the upcoming Find X-series handset seems to boast thinner bezels, along with a flat display. It appears in a gold colourway.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

The Oppo Find X9 has also been listed on Geekbench, with the model number CPH2791 and the handset scored 2,383 points and 3,365 points on the single core and multi core tests, respectively. These aren't on par with the anticipated performance of the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (with a Prime core that runs at 4.21GHz), and upcoming benchmark results could give us a better idea of its performance.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Oppo Find X9 might come with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup, paired with Oppo's Lumo Imaging technology. It might feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main rear camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN9 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, it might carry a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie camera.

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, paired with a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 design, Oppo Find X9 render, Oppo Find X9 camera, Oppo Find X9 specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  5. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  6. India's Indigenous Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025
  7. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  8. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  9. OnePlus 15 Will Reportedly Arrive With an In-House Camera Engine
  10. Oppo Find X9 Design, Performance Details Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  2. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  3. Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench
  4. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  5. Realme 15T Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin Conspiracy Thriller Killing Satoshi Starring Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson Expected to Release in 2026
  7. 007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week
  8. OnePlus 15 Will Reportedly Arrive With Company's New, Propreitary Camera Engine
  9. Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased
  10. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »