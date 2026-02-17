Technology News
English Edition

New Study Predicts Cosmic ‘Big Crunch’ Could End Everything in 20 Billion Years

The expansion could stop in about 11 billion years, with the universe then contracting to a final collapse 20 billion years from now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 February 2026 18:14 IST
New Study Predicts Cosmic ‘Big Crunch’ Could End Everything in 20 Billion Years

Photo Credit: NASA

The universe may not fade forever, but it could snap back in a Big Crunch in 20 billion years

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Study suggests Universe may end in a Big Crunch
  • Dark energy could weaken and reverse expansion
  • Expansion may halt in 11 billion years
Advertisement

Recent research suggests that our universe could eventually reverse its expansion and collapse in a "Big Crunch." In a new study, astrophysicists (including Cornell's Henry Tye) analyzed data from major dark energy surveys and proposed that dark energy may weaken over time. They estimate that expansion will stop in about 11 billion years, with the universe then contracting to a final collapse 20 billion years from now.

Big Crunch Predicted by New Model

According to the news sources, a group of researchers, led by Cornell physicist Henry Tye, with co-authors Hoang Luu and Yu-Cheng Qiu, has proposed a model that incorporates data from the Dark Energy Survey and the DESI telescope. Their model involves the existence of a very light new particle (an axion) and a “negative” cosmological constant.

By matching their model to observations, they have found that the expansion of the universe will slow down, reach a maximum in about 11 billion years, and then reverse. Consequently, the universe would eventually collapse in a "Big Crunch" about 33.3 billion years after the Big Bang, or approximately 20 billion years from now.

Context and Future Tests

Standard cosmology considers dark energy to be a constant. The new model, on the other hand, allows dark energy to vary over time. In fact, new data from DES (Dark Energy Survey) and DESI (Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument) indicate that dark energy could be more complex than a simple cosmological constant. However, other scientists advise caution regarding these findings.

“Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence,” and the authors of the study themselves admit to large uncertainties.

Future surveys, such as the ESA Euclid mission, NASA's SPHEREx, or the Vera Rubin Observatory, will provide more accurate data on dark energy to test these predictions.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Science, studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone Shipments Soared, Vivo Extended Lead as India's Smartphone Market Stayed Flat in 2025: IDC
Crimson Desert a 'Premium' Experience, Will Not Have Microtransactions, Pearl Abyss Confirms

Related Stories

New Study Predicts Cosmic ‘Big Crunch’ Could End Everything in 20 Billion Years
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Realme P4 Power Review
  4. AI Impact Summit: Here's a Look at Sarvam's First AI Smart Glasses
  5. Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using Apple Intelligence
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in Two RAM and Storage Configurations: Expected Features, Colourways and More
  2. AI Impact Summit: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses Showcased, Will Launch in India in May
  3. Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations
  4. Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs
  5. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets Manual Jump Feature With Title Update 1.1.8
  6. Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Visits Geekbench Ahead of Global Launch: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  10. Paathirathri OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »