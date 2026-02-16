In a superb blend of science and pop culture, astronomers have identified two supermassive black hole systems on a collision course and named them Gondor and Rohan, after the kingdom beacons in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. These cosmic giants were spotted in an unconventional way: by analyzing the faint background hum of gravitational waves alongside bright quasars. Scientists say these quasars act like cosmic beacons, illuminating regions of the universe where gargantuan black holes are gradually pulling toward each other in preparation for a future merger.

NANOGrav Uses Active Galactic Nuclei and Gravitational Wave Signals to Trace Merging Supermassive Black Holes

As per a Space.com report, the discovery was made by the NANOGrav team as part of its observations of 114 active galactic nuclei, which are the extremely bright centres of galaxies that are powered by feeding central black holes.

As two supermassive black holes orbit toward each other, they send out gravitational waves that go from lower to higher frequencies. This results in an ever-present background signal that can be mapped through space.

Targeted Search Highlights Quasar-Linked Black Hole Binaries as Key Benchmarks for Gravitational Wave Detection

The systems officially known as SDSS J0729+4008 and SDSS J1536+0411 were found during a targeted search. The paper found that such binaries are more likely to be present inside quasars, which serve as useful signposts for scientists.

This approach is said to offer explicit benchmarks for the detection of continuous gravitational wave sources, experts noted. The findings were reported in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and are set to aid the mapping of future black hole mergers, as well as the knowledge base for galaxy evolution and gravitational wave physics.