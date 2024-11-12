Technology News
Scientists Confirm Four Different King Cobra Species After 188 Years of Mystery

A groundbreaking study has confirmed that King Cobras consist of four separate species, ending 188 years of confusion.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mohan Moolepetlu

For nearly two centuries, the king cobra was believed to be one species

Highlights
  • King Cobra mystery solved: four species identified
  • New study reveals King Cobra's regional genetic differences
  • Northern, Sunda, Western Ghats, and Luzon king cobras confirmed
A study has confirmed that the iconic king cobra, previously thought to be a single species, is actually a group of four separate species. This revelation ends a mystery that has puzzled scientists for over 188 years. The new findings mark a significant advancement in the understanding of the world's longest venomous snake. For nearly two centuries, the king cobra was believed to be one species: Ophiophagus hannah.

The new findings, published in the European Journal of Taxonomy on October 16, claims that scientists began questioning this assumption due to noticeable differences in the snake's physical characteristics, including colour patterns, across various regions. In 2021, genetic research uncovered distinct genetic lineages among king cobra populations. The latest study, led by Gowri Shankar Pogiri, founder of the Kalinga Foundation and director of the Kalinga Centre for Rainforest Ecology, combined genetic findings with physical traits of museum specimens to identify the four species.

Four Newly Identified Species

The four newly recognised species include the Northern king cobra (O. hannah), the Sunda king cobra (Ophiophagus bungarus), the Western Ghats king cobra (Ophiophagus kaalinga), and the Luzon king cobra (Ophiophagus salvatana). The Northern king cobra is found across northern India, Myanmar, and Indochina, while the Sunda species is native to the Malay Peninsula and several islands. The Western Ghats king cobra is exclusive to the Western Ghats in India, and the Luzon king cobra is located in the northern Philippines.

Researchers also observed unique body patterns and characteristics between these species. For instance, the Sunda king cobra often lacks bands or has narrow pale bands with dark edges, whereas the Western Ghats king cobra features bands without dark borders. The Luzon king cobra is distinguishable by angular pale body bands.

Implications for Venom Research

The discovery of these four species has important implications for antivenom research. As all king cobra species are venomous, this could lead to more targeted development of antivenoms, tailored to the specific venom of each species in their respective regions. Scientists, including Pogiri, suggest that there may still be undiscovered species, particularly on isolated islands, and studies are ongoing.

 

Further reading: King Cobra, Snake Species, Genetic Research, Ophiophagus, Wildlife Research, Venomous Snakes
