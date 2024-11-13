Technology News
New Fire-Resilient Dicliptera Polymorpha Discovered in India’s Western Ghats

India’s Western Ghats yield a rare fire-resilient plant, Dicliptera polymorpha, showcasing unique adaptations.

Updated: 13 November 2024 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: NKR/AG/KS

The discovery of Dicliptera polymorpha holds important conservation implications.

Highlights
  • Fire-resilient Dicliptera polymorpha blooms twice yearly
  • Western Ghats reveal unique dual-blooming plant species
  • New species thrives under frequent fire conditions in grasslands
A new plant species, Dicliptera polymorpha, notable for its resilience to fire and dual blooming pattern, has been identified in the Northern Western Ghats by scientists from the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune. This rare find contributes to the biodiversity records of one of India's major ecological hotspots. Unlike typical plants, Dicliptera polymorpha showcases an unusual adaptation, flowering twice a year, with one phase triggered by grassland fires. This unique characteristic makes it one of the few known Indian species with such adaptive flowering.

Unique Fire Response and Growth Characteristics

As per the official release from Department of Science & Technology, Dicliptera polymorpha, collected in Talegaon-Dabhade's grasslands by ARI botanists, demonstrates a remarkable response to grassland fires that periodically sweep the region. A research team led by Dr. Mandar Datar, with botanist Adittya Dharap and Ph.D. student Bhushan Shigwan, observed that while the plant's primary flowering occurs post-monsoon, a second, shorter flowering phase is prompted by fire exposure, with dwarf shoots emerging from woody rootstocks. The plant's adaptation is seen as an evolved survival trait in response to the region's harsh climatic conditions and human-ignited fires.

Validation and Conservation Implications

The distinctive inflorescence of Dicliptera polymorpha was confirmed as a new species by Dr. I. Darbyshire from the Kew Botanic Garden, London. Published recently in Kew Bulletin, the study highlights the species' potential for conservation interest due to its limited habitat and specialised blooming cycle. Conservation efforts are recommended to manage human-induced fires sustainably to protect the delicate grassland ecosystems that support species like Dicliptera polymorpha, emphasising the ecological importance of the Western Ghats and the need for targeted management to prevent habitat degradation.

In light of this discovery, the researchers stress the urgency of conserving the Western Ghats' unique biodiversity, which remains a source of undiscovered species with adaptive traits.

 

Further reading: Dicliptera polymorpha, fire-resilient species, Western Ghats, biodiversity, dual-blooming plants, grassland ecosystems
