Technology News
English Edition

Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event

The much anticipated event was seen in the night sky after almost a year, as the previous Blue Moon was seen on August 30, 2023.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 August 2024 15:41 IST
Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kym Mackinnon

Highlights
  • A super blue moon occurs when a supermoon and blue moon coincide
  • The Moon won’t appear blue or dramatically larger during this event
  • The next super blue moon won’t happen again until 2037
Advertisement

Super Blue Moon, a rare astronomical event, occurred on August 19. The much anticipated event was seen in the night sky after almost a year, as the previous Blue Moon was seen on August 30, 2023. But what exactly does that mean? Despite the exciting name, the Moon is not blue, and the change in its size is usually subtle. Understanding the definitions behind these terms can help set the right expectations for this unique event, even if it isn't as visually spectacular as it might sound.

What Is a Supermoon?

A supermoon happens when the full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. When the Moon is at or near this closest point, it appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky. However, the size difference is usually subtle, with the Moon appearing up to 14 percent larger at perigee than at its farthest point, apogee. This difference might be hard to notice unless you're carefully observing the night sky.

What Is a Blue Moon?

A blue moon is either the second full moon in a single month or the third full moon in a season that has four. The August 19 blue moon is of the seasonal variety. Despite its name, the Moon does not appear blue unless specific atmospheric conditions are in place, such as smoke or dust scattering light in a way that makes the Moon take on a bluish hue. This is a rare occurrence and not something to expect during this event.

Do Supermoons And Blue Moons Always Occur Together?

No, they do not. While supermoons happen several times a year, blue moons are less frequent. The combination of a supermoon and a blue moon is rare, with occurrences spaced about ten years apart on average. The next super blue moon won't occur until 2037, making this a special opportunity for skywatchers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Super Blue Moon, Supermoon, Blue Moon, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
  6. Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch to Take Place Next Week
  7. Acer Nitro V 16 With GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Launched in India
  8. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F27 5G With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 13 5G Series to Launch in India on August 29; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch
  4. Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch in India on August 27; Design Teased
  5. Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App
  6. Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event
  7. Final Fantasy XVI Sets September Release Date on PC, Pre-Orders and Free Demo Now Live
  8. Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features
  10. Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »