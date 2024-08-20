Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event

Super Blue Moon, a rare astronomical event, occurred on August 19. The much anticipated event was seen in the night sky after almost a year, as the previous Blue Moon was seen on August 30, 2023. But what exactly does that mean? Despite the exciting name, the Moon is not blue, and the change in its size is usually subtle. Understanding the definitions behind these terms can help set the right expectations for this unique event, even if it isn't as visually spectacular as it might sound.

What Is a Supermoon?

A supermoon happens when the full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. When the Moon is at or near this closest point, it appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky. However, the size difference is usually subtle, with the Moon appearing up to 14 percent larger at perigee than at its farthest point, apogee. This difference might be hard to notice unless you're carefully observing the night sky.

What Is a Blue Moon?

A blue moon is either the second full moon in a single month or the third full moon in a season that has four. The August 19 blue moon is of the seasonal variety. Despite its name, the Moon does not appear blue unless specific atmospheric conditions are in place, such as smoke or dust scattering light in a way that makes the Moon take on a bluish hue. This is a rare occurrence and not something to expect during this event.

Do Supermoons And Blue Moons Always Occur Together?

No, they do not. While supermoons happen several times a year, blue moons are less frequent. The combination of a supermoon and a blue moon is rare, with occurrences spaced about ten years apart on average. The next super blue moon won't occur until 2037, making this a special opportunity for skywatchers.