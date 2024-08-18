Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • James Webb Space Telescope Discoveries Challenge Theories About Asteroid Psyche’s Origin

James Webb Space Telescope Discoveries Challenge Theories About Asteroid Psyche’s Origin

James Webb Space Telescope's discovery of hydrated minerals on asteroid Psyche raises questions about its status as a protoplanet core remnant.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 August 2024 14:13 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Discoveries Challenge Theories About Asteroid Psyche’s Origin

Photo Credit: NASA

Recent findings from the JWST have introduced new uncertainties about asteroid 16 Psyche

Highlights
  • JWST detects hydrated minerals on asteroid Psyche’s surface
  • Findings challenge the idea that Psyche is a protoplanet core remnant
  • NASA’s 2029 mission will provide answers on Psyche’s true nature
Advertisement

Recent observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have cast doubt on the long-held belief that asteroid 16 Psyche is the core remnant of a protoplanet. The JWST detected hydrated minerals on Psyche's surface, which include hydroxyl and possibly water. This finding complicates our understanding of the asteroid's composition and its role in the early solar system. The NASA Psyche mission, set to arrive in 2029, may provide crucial answers about the asteroid's true nature.

Hydrated Minerals Raise Questions

16 Psyche is a large, metallic asteroid located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Initially, it was thought to be a core fragment of an ancient protoplanet, offering insights into planetary formation. However, the JWST's detection of hydroxyl and potential water molecules introduces new questions. These minerals could have come from impacts with other asteroids containing water. Alternatively, if these substances originated from within Psyche, it would challenge current theories about its formation and composition.

Implications of Internal Hydration

The presence of hydrated minerals could indicate that Psyche's materials originally came from beyond the "snow line," a region in the early solar system where water ice and other volatiles were more common. This scenario suggests that Psyche might have migrated from a colder, outer region of the solar system, rather than being a core remnant. The uneven distribution of hydration on Psyche's surface might support the idea that impacts, rather than internal processes, introduced these minerals.

Upcoming Mission Goals

NASA's Psyche mission aims to resolve these uncertainties. Scheduled to arrive at the asteroid in 2029, the spacecraft will conduct a detailed analysis to determine the asteroid's composition and history. This mission is expected to shed light on the formation of metallic asteroids and refine our understanding of the early solar system.

Conclusion

The JWST's findings have opened new avenues for research on the asteroid Psyche, challenging established theories about its origin. The upcoming Psyche mission is poised to provide definitive answers, potentially reshaping our knowledge of planetary evolution and the history of the solar system.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, asteroid Psyche, NASA, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Extinct Walrus-like Mammal Discovered in Atlantics, Provides New Insights into Marine Evolution
Honor 200 Review: Perfect Balance of Style and Camera

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Discoveries Challenge Theories About Asteroid Psyche’s Origin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google, Harvard Achieve Unprecedented Mapping of Human Brain
#Latest Stories
  1. Pompeii Newly Uncovered Skeletons Reveal Agonising Final Moments
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Discoveries Challenge Theories About Asteroid Psyche’s Origin
  3. Extinct Walrus-like Mammal Discovered in Atlantics, Provides New Insights into Marine Evolution
  4. Harvard and Google Created the Most Detailed Map of Brain Using AI
  5. Clay Figurine Considered to Be 3,000 Years Old Found in Italy, Handprints of Maker Said to Be Visible
  6. Mpox New Strain Reported in Sweden, Marks the First Case Outside of Africa
  7. Asteroid That Triggered Dinosaur Extinction Was a Carbon-Rich C-Type Space Rock, Study Finds
  8. Apple's Decision to Grant Third-Party Apps Access to NFC Connectivity Could Benefit Crypto Industry
  9. Oppo F27 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC, IP64-Rated Build
  10. Redmi Buds 6 Active With 14.2mm Dynamic Drivers, Half In-Ear Design Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »