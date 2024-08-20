Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India back in July and now nearly two months later it has begun teasing the launch of the more accessible Razr 50 variant in India. It's the successor to the Razr 40, which was launched alongside the high-end Razr 40 Ultra last year. The Razr 50 has already been unveiled in China with the same moniker but with a different name (Motorola Razr+ 2024 and Razr 2024) in the US markets.

Motorola has put out a teaser post on its official channel on X (formerly Twitter). The post does not give out too many details about the upcoming launch, but has an attached video describing the highlighting features of the Razr 50.

The clamshell-foldable gets a new design with rounded sides, which is now very similar to the ultra-premium Razr 50 Ultra. The main attraction is the new cover screen which has moved on from a 1.5-inch strip to a larger 3.6-inch square aspect ratio. This should make it as useful as the Ultra's cover display. The model that launched in China, had a cover screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and is of the pOLED variety.

Above the display on the front is a very obvious band which now comes with a variety of textures or finishes and is the main design element that helps distinguish it from the edge-to-edge cover display of the ultra-premium model.

The video goes on to reveal the various functions of the cover display, which includes the ability to run apps (like on the Ultra models) and even use the primary cameras (embedded into the display) as the selfie camera for higher quality selfies or videos.

As for the rest of the specifications we have seen with the China and US launches, Motorola's Razr 50 could have the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. The phone is available in 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage variants.

Motorola Razr 50 is expected to have the same camera setup as the global variant. This would include a 50-megapixel (OIS) primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera (with AF). Selfies should be handled by a 32-megapixel camera that will be embedded into the 6.9-inch inner folding display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and is of the LTPO AMOLED variety.

The clamshell foldable has a 4,200mAh battery and should support 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Razr 50 is also expected to have an IPX8 rating for water resistance which is another upgrade over the Razr 40's water-repellent coating.