Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6 Inch Large Cover Display Teased

Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased

Motorola recently launched the Razr 50 Ultra in India.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 13:29 IST
Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased

The Motorola Razr 50 (pictured) looks slightly different from the Razr 50 Ultra

Highlights
  • Motorola’s Razr 50 is expected to be similar to the global variant
  • It will feature a large, new cover display with additional functionality
  • The global model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC
Advertisement

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India back in July and now nearly two months later it has begun teasing the launch of the more accessible Razr 50 variant in India. It's the successor to the Razr 40, which was launched alongside the high-end Razr 40 Ultra last year. The Razr 50 has already been unveiled in China with the same moniker but with a different name (Motorola Razr+ 2024 and Razr 2024) in the US markets.

Motorola has put out a teaser post on its official channel on X (formerly Twitter). The post does not give out too many details about the upcoming launch, but has an attached video describing the highlighting features of the Razr 50.

The clamshell-foldable gets a new design with rounded sides, which is now very similar to the ultra-premium Razr 50 Ultra. The main attraction is the new cover screen which has moved on from a 1.5-inch strip to a larger 3.6-inch square aspect ratio. This should make it as useful as the Ultra's cover display. The model that launched in China, had a cover screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and is of the pOLED variety.

Above the display on the front is a very obvious band which now comes with a variety of textures or finishes and is the main design element that helps distinguish it from the edge-to-edge cover display of the ultra-premium model.

The video goes on to reveal the various functions of the cover display, which includes the ability to run apps (like on the Ultra models) and even use the primary cameras (embedded into the display) as the selfie camera for higher quality selfies or videos.

As for the rest of the specifications we have seen with the China and US launches, Motorola's Razr 50 could have the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. The phone is available in 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage variants.

Motorola Razr 50 is expected to have the same camera setup as the global variant. This would include a 50-megapixel (OIS) primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera (with AF). Selfies should be handled by a 32-megapixel camera that will be embedded into the 6.9-inch inner folding display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and is of the LTPO AMOLED variety.

The clamshell foldable has a 4,200mAh battery and should support 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Razr 50 is also expected to have an IPX8 rating for water resistance which is another upgrade over the Razr 40's water-repellent coating.

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr 50, Motorola Razr 50 Launch, Motorola Razr 50 Specifications, Motorola Razr 50 Display, Motorola Razr 50 Cover Screen, Motorola Razr 50 Processor, Motorola Razr 50 Battery
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  3. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
  6. Acer Nitro V 16 With GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Launched in India
  7. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
  8. Age of Empires Mobile for Android, iOS to Release on October 17
  9. Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Render Surfaces Online; Camera Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
  2. Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features
  3. Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits
  5. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Metal Frame, 100W Fast Charging, More
  6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year
  7. SpaceX Crew Polaris Scheduled for First Private Spacewalking Mission Next Week
  8. Procreate Illustration App for iPad Will Not Integrate Generative AI Features, Says Creativity Is ‘Not Generated’
  9. Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads
  10. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Design Leaked; Price Range Tipped to Be Similar to That of OnePlus 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »