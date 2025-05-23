Technology News
Realme GT 7T Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications

Realme GT 7T will be launched in India on May 27, and here's a comprehensive roundup of everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2025 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7T (pictured) will be launched alongside the premium Realme GT 7 model

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7T will be launched simultaneously in India and global markets
  • The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max chipset
  • The Realme GT 7 will pack a 7,000mAh battery
Realme GT 7T is scheduled to launch in India next week, which means it's only a few days until the company's next midrange smartphone makes its debut in three colourways. We already know a great deal about the Realme GT 7T, thanks to various teasers posted by the Shenzhen-based technology firm. The upcoming handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max chip, and it is confirmed to arrive with a 7,000mAh battery that can be charged at 120W.

Realme GT 7T India Launch Details

The upcoming Realme GT 7T will be launched in global markets and India on May 27, at 1:30pm IST. Like the company's other launch events, you should be able to stream the launch video live via the company's YouTube channel. Realme is expected to reveal additional details about the smartphone in the coming days, and we will keep you updated with our coverage of the Realme GT 7T.

Realme GT 7T Expected Price in India and Sale Date

There's no word from the company about the price of the Realme GT 7T, and it will only be revealed when the smartphone is launched next week. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon, the Realme India e-store, and retail outlets. In Europe, it is tipped to debut with a EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 69,800) price tag. 

Realme GT 7T Expected Features and Specifications

Ahead of the launch of the Realme GT 7T in India, the company has started revealing some of the handset's specifications. If you're looking forward to learning more about the upcoming smartphone, here's a comprehensive list of everything we know about the Realme GT 7T so far.

Design

realme gt 7t inline Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 7T in a Racing Yellow colourway
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The company has already listed the Realme GT 7T on its website, which means that we already know what it looks like. It is seen in Racing Yellow, IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colourways. The company's website also reveals that the handset will sport flat edges and rounded corners. It has an orange coloured power button on the blue and black colour variants, while the yellow one appears to have a colour-coordinated power button.

Display

According to recent reports, the Realme GT 7T will sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that the screen offers a peak brightnes level of 6,000 nits. We're expecting more details about the handset's display to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Performance and OS

The Realme GT 7T will ship with Android 15 out-of-the-box, along with the company's Realme UI 6.0 skin. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the Realme GT 7T will be equipped with the recently unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max chipset. It is claimed to have achieved a score of 1.78 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test.

Cameras

The listing for the upcoming Realme GT 7T on the company's website reveals that it will feature a primary camera with a Sony IMX 896 sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will also be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera located in a hole-punch display cutout.

Battery

Realme has equipped the upcoming GT 7 smartphone with a large 7,000mAh battery. It will offer support for 120W fast charging, according to the company. It is currently unclear whether the Realme GT 7T also features a dedicated "Long-life Battery Chip" that is claimed to reduce overheating and help extend battery life on the Realme GT 7.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
