Reliance Jio has introduced new gaming-centric recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers in India. Offered across various price points, several of the newly announced plans are gaming add-ons which means they do not come with any voice call or SMS benefits and need an active base subscription to work. The telecom operator bundles a complimentary subscription to JioGames Cloud, enabling subscribers to stream high-quality gaming titles across the JioGames app, web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box.

Jio Gaming Plans Price in India, Benefits

Jio's Rs. 48 gaming add-on prepaid recharge plan comes with 10MB of high-speed internet data and a 3 days validity. It also includes a complimentary subscription to JioGames Cloud for the same period as the validity of the pack. Then there's the Rs. 98 gaming add-on pack which carries the same benefits as the Rs. 48 one, apart from a longer, seven-day validity period.

As per the telecom operator, those wanting a complimentary access to JioGames Cloud for a longer time period can opt for the Rs. 298 prepaid recharge add-on pack. It comes with a 28-day validity and offers the subscription for the same duration. This recharge add-on bundles 3GB of high-speed internet data.

Jio says these add-on packs only bundle data without any voice calling or SMS benefits. Thus, having an active base pack is a prerequisite for them to work.

Additionally, the company has also introduced two standalone prepaid recharge plans with JioGames Cloud subscription. Priced at Rs. 495, this plan comes with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. It also bundles a 28-day subscription of JioGames Cloud and FanCode. Subscribers also get three months of complimentary access to JioHotstar, along with JioTV, and 50GB of Jio AICloud storage.

Consumers can also opt for the Rs. 544 prepaid recharge pack which has the same validity period and benefits as the Rs. 495 plan but increases the daily data allowance to 2GB per day. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited data with all of the prepaid recharge packs till the allocated quota is exhausted, after which the speeds are reduced to 64kbps.

About JioGames Cloud

JioGames Cloud is a cloud-based game-streaming platform, which offers high-quality, console-level gaming without the need for expensive hardware or physical media. Powered by Jio's cloud infrastructure, it allows users to stream and play games on their smartphones, PCs, and Jio set-top boxes. Since the service is cloud-based, they do not need to install the game on their device. Instead, they can start playing games right away with just a device and a stable internet connection.

JioGames Cloud's subscription in India is priced at Rs. 398 for the Pro Pass which comes with a 28-day validity. However, the company says this is an introductory pricing, post which it will revise to Rs. 499. This plan offers access to over 500 games with new titles added each week, streaming in 1080p resolution, and unlimited gameplay on a smartphone, PC, or a Jio set-top box.