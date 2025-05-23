Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits

Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits

JioGames Cloud is a cloud-based game-streaming platform which offers console-level gaming without requiring specialised hardware.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 15:05 IST
Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

All of Jio's new gaming-centric plans come with a free 28-day access to JioGames Cloud

Highlights
  • Subscribers can avail of add-on recharge packs with JioGames Cloud access
  • JioGames Cloud enables 1080p game streaming on phones and PCs
  • Jio also offers Rs. 495 and Rs. 545 standalone recharge plans
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has introduced new gaming-centric recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers in India. Offered across various price points, several of the newly announced plans are gaming add-ons which means they do not come with any voice call or SMS benefits and need an active base subscription to work. The telecom operator bundles a complimentary subscription to JioGames Cloud, enabling subscribers to stream high-quality gaming titles across the JioGames app, web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box.

Jio Gaming Plans Price in India, Benefits

Jio's Rs. 48 gaming add-on prepaid recharge plan comes with 10MB of high-speed internet data and a 3 days validity. It also includes a complimentary subscription to JioGames Cloud for the same period as the validity of the pack. Then there's the Rs. 98 gaming add-on pack which carries the same benefits as the Rs. 48 one, apart from a longer, seven-day validity period.

As per the telecom operator, those wanting a complimentary access to JioGames Cloud for a longer time period can opt for the Rs. 298 prepaid recharge add-on pack. It comes with a 28-day validity and offers the subscription for the same duration. This recharge add-on bundles 3GB of high-speed internet data.

Jio says these add-on packs only bundle data without any voice calling or SMS benefits. Thus, having an active base pack is a prerequisite for them to work.

Additionally, the company has also introduced two standalone prepaid recharge plans with JioGames Cloud subscription. Priced at Rs. 495, this plan comes with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. It also bundles a 28-day subscription of JioGames Cloud and FanCode. Subscribers also get three months of complimentary access to JioHotstar, along with JioTV, and 50GB of Jio AICloud storage.

Consumers can also opt for the Rs. 544 prepaid recharge pack which has the same validity period and benefits as the Rs. 495 plan but increases the daily data allowance to 2GB per day. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited data with all of the prepaid recharge packs till the allocated quota is exhausted, after which the speeds are reduced to 64kbps.

About JioGames Cloud

JioGames Cloud is a cloud-based game-streaming platform, which offers high-quality, console-level gaming without the need for expensive hardware or physical media. Powered by Jio's cloud infrastructure, it allows users to stream and play games on their smartphones, PCs, and Jio set-top boxes. Since the service is cloud-based, they do not need to install the game on their device. Instead, they can start playing games right away with just a device and a stable internet connection.

JioGames Cloud's subscription in India is priced at Rs. 398 for the Pro Pass which comes with a 28-day validity. However, the company says this is an introductory pricing, post which it will revise to Rs. 499. This plan offers access to over 500 games with new titles added each week, streaming in 1080p resolution, and unlimited gameplay on a smartphone, PC, or a Jio set-top box.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Prepaid plans, Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans, Jio prepaid plans, Jio, JioGames Cloud
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Testing New AI Features in MS Paint, Snipping Tool and Notepad
Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature With End-to-End Encryption
  4. Xiaomi Launches YU7 EV in China With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Sam Altman Reportedly Drops Clues About 'Secret' AI Device With Jony Ive
  9. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 6,00mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series
  3. Fountain of Youth Now Streaming on Apple TV+: What You Need to Know About American Adventure Movie
  4. L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?
  5. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Testing New AI Features in MS Paint, Snipping Tool and Notepad
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi YU7 EV With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed and 835 KM CLTC Range Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals Details of 10-Core CPU, 6-Core NPU and More
  10. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »