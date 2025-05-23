Technology News
English Edition

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 3; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will have shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate for gaming and customisable RGB LED light panels at the back.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 15:24 IST
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 3; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will launch in India in Blade White and Dark Flare shades

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based XOS 15
  • The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G carries a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was introduced in select global markets earlier this week. The company has now announced the India launch date of the handset. It also revealed the availability details, design, colour options and some key features of the phone. The GT 30 Pro is teased to come with customisable RGB LED light panels and shoulder triggers for gaming. It is claimed to support a frame rate of up to 120fps in games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will launch in India on June 3 at 12pm IST, a promotional banner on Flipkart confirms. The live Flipkart microsite suggests that the model will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.infinix gt 30 pro 5g india launch inline infinix_gt_30_pro_5g

Infinix claims that the upcoming Indian variant of the GT 30 Pro 5G is "eSports ready." The phone is said to support 120fps for BGMI gameplay and will be equipped with shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate for gaming, as well as camera operations and media playback. 

The Dark Flare variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will sport a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable RGB LED light panels at the back. It will be available in a Blade White option as well. 

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Features, Price

The global variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support. The handset ships with Android 15-based XOS 15. It supports 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging as well. The phone has a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness level. The screen has TÜV Rheinland's low blue light and flicker-free certifications and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It carries Infinix's XBoost Gaming Engine and AI-backed VC cooling system for thermal management.

In Malaysia, the price of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G starts at MYR 1,299 for the 12GB+256GB option. The company offers a Gaming Master Edition of the handset as well, which includes a MagCharge Cooler and a MagCase.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Features, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?
Vercel Releases v0 AI Model for Web Application Development, Compatible with OpenAI API
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 3; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  2. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  4. Xiaomi Launches YU7 EV in China With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
  5. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  6. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Subscription
  8. Realme GT 7T Roundup: All You Need to Know Ahead of Its Debut
  9. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature With End-to-End Encryption
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone Price Tipped to Exceed $3,000; Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. Indian Developer Underdogs Studios Reveals Gameplay for Mukti, Narrative Title Coming to PS5 and PC
  3. Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition Unveiled With XRING T1 Chipset
  4. HSBC Launches Blockchain-Based Tokenised Deposit Service in Hong Kong
  5. Oppo A5x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Vercel Releases v0 AI Model for Web Application Development, Compatible with OpenAI API
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 3; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  8. Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits
  9. Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series
  10. Fountain of Youth Now Streaming on Apple TV+: What You Need to Know About American Adventure Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »