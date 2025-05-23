Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was introduced in select global markets earlier this week. The company has now announced the India launch date of the handset. It also revealed the availability details, design, colour options and some key features of the phone. The GT 30 Pro is teased to come with customisable RGB LED light panels and shoulder triggers for gaming. It is claimed to support a frame rate of up to 120fps in games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will launch in India on June 3 at 12pm IST, a promotional banner on Flipkart confirms. The live Flipkart microsite suggests that the model will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.

Infinix claims that the upcoming Indian variant of the GT 30 Pro 5G is "eSports ready." The phone is said to support 120fps for BGMI gameplay and will be equipped with shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate for gaming, as well as camera operations and media playback.

The Dark Flare variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will sport a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable RGB LED light panels at the back. It will be available in a Blade White option as well.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Features, Price

The global variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support. The handset ships with Android 15-based XOS 15. It supports 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging as well. The phone has a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness level. The screen has TÜV Rheinland's low blue light and flicker-free certifications and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It carries Infinix's XBoost Gaming Engine and AI-backed VC cooling system for thermal management.

In Malaysia, the price of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G starts at MYR 1,299 for the 12GB+256GB option. The company offers a Gaming Master Edition of the handset as well, which includes a MagCharge Cooler and a MagCase.

