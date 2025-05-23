Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra has been launched in China alongside the Xiaomi 15s Pro. Just like the smartphone, the new Android tablet also runs on Xiaomi's in-house 3nm XRING 01 chipset. The tablet boasts a 14-inch OLED display with 3.2K resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra has a 12,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It comes with eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support and features a 50-megapixel rear camera.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 80,000), respectively.
The Soft Light edition of the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is priced at CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 80,000) and CNY 7,399 (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB RAM AND storage variants, respectively. The new tablet is up for sale in China in Black and Misty Gray Purple colourways.
The newly launched Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and features a 14-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 275ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver 1,600 nits peak brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is equipped with Xiaomi's 3nm ten-core XRING 01 chipset alongside 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
At the rear, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra sports a 50-megapixel camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet has eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It can be paired with a floating keyboard and a stylus (sold separately). The magnetic keyboard is made of magnesium alloy material and the stylus provides 8,192 pressure levels.
Connectivity options available in the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. Sensors on board are a accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, flicker sensor, hall sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control and Z-axis linear motor. The tablet supports WPS Office, CAJViewer and other PC-level software. It also ships with AI-enhanced features.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra houses a 12,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to offer up to 16.9 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet measures 305.82x207.47x5.1mm and weighs 609g.
