Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra boasts a 14-inch OLED display with 3.2K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 14:36 IST
Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra runs on HyperOS 2

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra sports a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • It has eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support
  • The Pad 7 Ultra has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front
Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra has been launched in China alongside the Xiaomi 15s Pro. Just like the smartphone, the new Android tablet also runs on Xiaomi's in-house 3nm XRING 01 chipset. The tablet boasts a 14-inch OLED display with 3.2K resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra has a 12,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It comes with eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support and features a 50-megapixel rear camera. 

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra Price

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,699  (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 80,000), respectively.

The Soft Light edition of the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is priced at CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 80,000) and CNY 7,399 (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB RAM AND storage variants, respectively. The new tablet is up for sale in China in Black and Misty Gray Purple colourways.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra Specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and features a 14-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 275ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver 1,600 nits peak brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is equipped with Xiaomi's 3nm ten-core XRING 01 chipset alongside 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. 

At the rear, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra sports a 50-megapixel camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet has eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It can be paired with a floating keyboard and a stylus (sold separately). The magnetic keyboard is made of magnesium alloy material and the stylus provides 8,192 pressure levels. 

Connectivity options available in the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. Sensors on board are a accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, flicker sensor, hall sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control and Z-axis linear motor. The tablet supports WPS Office, CAJViewer and other PC-level software. It also ships with AI-enhanced features.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra houses a 12,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to offer up to 16.9 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet measures 305.82x207.47x5.1mm and weighs 609g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.00-inch
Processor Xiaomi XRING 01
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Resolution 2136x3200 pixels
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra Price, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play
Xiaomi XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals Details of 10-Core CPU, 6-Core NPU and More
Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature With End-to-End Encryption
  4. Xiaomi Launches YU7 EV in China With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
  5. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  7. Jony Ive and OpenAI Said to Launch AI Device With Cameras in 2027
  8. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi's XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals It Is as Small as Apple's A18 Pro Chip
  10. Infinix Xpad GT Gaming Tablet WithÂ 10,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series
  3. Fountain of Youth Now Streaming on Apple TV+: What You Need to Know About American Adventure Movie
  4. L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?
  5. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Testing New AI Features in MS Paint, Snipping Tool and Notepad
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi YU7 EV With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed and 835 KM CLTC Range Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals Details of 10-Core CPU, 6-Core NPU and More
  10. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »