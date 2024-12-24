Technology News
Ursid Meteor Shower: Best Viewing Tips for 2024

The Ursid meteor shower peaks December 22, but a bright moon may affect visibility.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 12:57 IST
Ursid Meteor Shower: Best Viewing Tips for 2024

Photo Credit: Pixabay/DivineLeaders

Final celestial display of the year

Highlights
  • Ursid meteor shower peaks December 22, 2024
  • Bright moon could limit meteor visibility this year
  • Viewing best in dark, open locations after midnight
The Ursid meteor shower, the final celestial display of the year, is expected to reach its peak in the early hours of Sunday, December 22. This annual phenomenon which is active between December 17 and December 26, has its radiant in the constellation Ursa Minor, also called the Little Dipper. According to reports, the display will coincide with a last-quarter moon, which may limit visibility due to its brightness.

Viewing Expectations for 2024

Astronomy experts have noted that the Ursid meteor shower typically produces a modest number of meteors, a report by Space.com highlights. As per In-the-Sky.org, under ideal conditions, around 10 meteors per hour may be observed. However, the moon's illumination, estimated to be at 54 percent, is expected to obscure fainter meteors, reducing the potential count to approximately five meteors per hour. Historical data shared by EarthSky highlights rare bursts of activity, including rates of 100 meteors per hour in 1945 and 1968.

Origins and Viewing Tips

The meteors, originating from the debris trail of Comet 8P/Tuttle, burn up as they enter Earth's atmosphere, creating bright streaks in the sky. Skywatchers are advised to seek dark locations away from city lights, allowing eyes to adjust to the darkness for better observation. Experts suggest looking slightly away from the radiant to catch meteors moving across the sky.

Upcoming Celestial Events

Following the Ursids, the Quadrantid meteor shower will mark the start of 2025's celestial events. It is anticipated to peak on the night of January 2 into the early hours of January 3. Both amateur and seasoned stargazers are encouraged to prepare for this more active meteor shower. Reports and expert recommendations have stressed that while the Ursids may not be the most prolific event, the opportunity for stargazing remains a captivating prelude to Christmas celebrations.

 

Comments

Further reading: Ursid Meteor Shower, December Meteor Shower, 2024 Stargazing, Meteor Shower Viewing, Ursa Minor, Celestial Events
Ursid Meteor Shower: Best Viewing Tips for 2024
