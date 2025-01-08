Technology News
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $102,000, Altcoins Face Losses Amid Market Volatility

BTC fell 5.29 percent in the last day on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 13:09 IST
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $102,000, Altcoins Face Losses Amid Market Volatility

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

The current valuation of the crypto market stands at $3.36 trillion

Highlights
  • Leo, Litecoin saw losses
  • USD Coin, Iota saw gains
  • Cronos, Monero registered price dips
Stronger-than-expected US economic data disrupted crypto markets over the past 24 hours. Most cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, recorded losses on Wednesday, January 8. After briefly reaching $102,000 (roughly Rs. 87.5 lakh), Bitcoin dropped to $96,335 (roughly Rs. 82.7 lakh) on global exchanges, reflecting a 5.29 percent decline. On Indian platforms like CoinDCX and BuyUcoin, Bitcoin saw a smaller loss of about 3 percent, with prices settling at $101,369 (about Rs. 87 lakh).

Bitcoin is stabilising at $97,000 (roughly Rs. 83.2 lakh) after reaching a high of $102,700 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh) as strong US economic data took the 10-year US. Treasury yield to a multi-year high of 4.68 percent, prompting profit-booking in stocks and the crypto market. Retail investors are showing buying interest at lower levels, anticipating a potential relief rally,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether joined Bitcoin in reflecting price dips on Wednesday. On international exchanges, ETH dipped by 8.28 percent to trade at $3,363 (roughly Rs. 2.88 lakh), data by CoinMarketCap showed. The asset also registered a loss of around six percent on Indian exchanges to trade at $3,588 (roughly Rs. 3.08 lakh).

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed majority cryptocurrencies trading in losses on Wednesday.

These include Cardano, Avalanche, Polkadot, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Leo.

Solana, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Tron, Shiba Inu, and Stellar are also trading in losses.

The overall crypto market cap dipped by 6.22 percent in the last 24 hours. The current valuation of the crypto market stands at $3.36 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,88,38,355 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Tether, USD Coin, Iota, Status, and Braintrust managed to hold onto gains on the price chart on Wednesday.

“For investors, it's crucial to remain cautious and avoid overexposure, particularly in a landscape where the momentum can reverse within hours,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Said to Launch Tri-Folding Phone in 2025; Could Cost More Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $102,000, Altcoins Face Losses Amid Market Volatility
