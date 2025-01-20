Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is tipped to debut with 6GB of RAM and Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 11:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is the purported successor to Galaxy A35 5G (right)

Highlights
  • Galaxy A36 5G reportedly appears on BIS website, hinting at India launch
  • The phone has SM-A366E/DS model number which reveals a dual-SIM variant
  • It is speculated to debut alongside the rumoured Galaxy A56 5G
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is speculated to be in development as a midrange smartphone and the successor to the Galaxy A35 5G which debuted in India in March 2024. The phone has reportedly been spotted on an Indian certification website, which hints at its imminent launch in the country. While the listing does not reveal the design or specifications of the purported Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, previous leaks suggest it may boast features such as a 50-megapixel primary camera, Android 15 with One UI 7, and an octa-core chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Model Numbers Revealed via BIS Listing

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It appears with the model number SM-A366E/DS where the ‘DS' identifier refers to a dual-SIM variant. This is said to be the model number of the Galaxy A36 5G — the phone was previously discovered on multiple Samsung websites with the same number.

The BIS listing is an indication that the Galaxy A36 5G could be launched in India soon. The rumoured successor to the Galaxy A35 5G, could build upon the specifications of the midrange phone that arrived in India last year. The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy A56 5G which is also rumoured to be in development for some time now.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per previous reports, the purported Galaxy A36 5G may sport a display with a hole punch cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is likely to have a redesigned camera unit with three vertically arranged rear cameras inside a pill-shaped island. It is speculated to arrive with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it is said to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

It may measure 162.6×77.9×7.4mm in terms of dimensions. The handset could reportedly be powered either by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

Another report reveals that the Galaxy A36 5G allegedly scored 1,060 and 3,070 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, on Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android. In comparison, the current Galaxy A35 5G (Review) scored 1,013 points in the single-core test and 2,805 points in the multi-core test carried out by Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone SE (2022) Inventory Running Low as iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  2. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Hovers Near $102,000 as Altcoins Fluctuate Ahead of Donald Trump Inauguration
  2. OpenAI Could Reportedly Launch Advanced AI Agents Soon as CEO Schedules Meeting With US Officials
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
  4. Apple Starts Developing MacBook Air With MacBook Pro-Like Oxide TFT LCD: Report
  5. iPhone SE (2022) Inventory Running Low as iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears: Mark Gurman
  6. Instagram Announces Edits App With AI Animation and More Features for Creators
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary ‘Small Surge’ Chip With Unknown Purpose
  8. Did Earth Create the Moon? Research Uncovers Clues About Lunar Formation
  9. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Successfully Reaches Orbit on First Test Flight
  10. The Future of Armour? New Chainmail-Like Material Shows Promise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »