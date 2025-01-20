Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is speculated to be in development as a midrange smartphone and the successor to the Galaxy A35 5G which debuted in India in March 2024. The phone has reportedly been spotted on an Indian certification website, which hints at its imminent launch in the country. While the listing does not reveal the design or specifications of the purported Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, previous leaks suggest it may boast features such as a 50-megapixel primary camera, Android 15 with One UI 7, and an octa-core chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Model Numbers Revealed via BIS Listing

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It appears with the model number SM-A366E/DS where the ‘DS' identifier refers to a dual-SIM variant. This is said to be the model number of the Galaxy A36 5G — the phone was previously discovered on multiple Samsung websites with the same number.

The BIS listing is an indication that the Galaxy A36 5G could be launched in India soon. The rumoured successor to the Galaxy A35 5G, could build upon the specifications of the midrange phone that arrived in India last year. The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy A56 5G which is also rumoured to be in development for some time now.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per previous reports, the purported Galaxy A36 5G may sport a display with a hole punch cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is likely to have a redesigned camera unit with three vertically arranged rear cameras inside a pill-shaped island. It is speculated to arrive with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it is said to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

It may measure 162.6×77.9×7.4mm in terms of dimensions. The handset could reportedly be powered either by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

Another report reveals that the Galaxy A36 5G allegedly scored 1,060 and 3,070 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, on Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android. In comparison, the current Galaxy A35 5G (Review) scored 1,013 points in the single-core test and 2,805 points in the multi-core test carried out by Gadgets 360.

