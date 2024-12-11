X-Class Solar Flare From Sunspot 3912 Causes Radio Blackouts in Southern Africa

A massive X-class solar flare, the strongest classification of its kind, erupted from sunspot region 3912 at 4:06 a.m. EST on December 8, as per reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The solar event, accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME), caused radio blackouts in southern Africa, where the region was exposed to the Sun at the time. Experts suggest the CME may graze Earth, resulting in minor geomagnetic disturbances.

Radio Blackouts Observed Across Southern Africa

The intense flare ionised Earth's upper atmosphere, impacting high-frequency radio communications. According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, the ionisation led to increased atmospheric density, absorbing radio signals and weakening long-distance communication. Southern Africa experienced notable disruptions, as it was under direct sunlight during the flare's peak.

Expert Insight on Solar Impact

Space Weather Physicist Dr Tamitha Skov stated on social media platform X that Earth is likely to experience limited effects from the CME. She explained in a statement that the solar storm launched will graze Earth to the west. Fast solar wind streams might deflect the structure even further west, resulting in mild impacts by midday on December 11.

Understanding Solar Flares and Their Effects

Solar flares are intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation originating from the Sun. They are classified into five categories—A, B, C, M, and X—indicating their strength. X-class flares, the most powerful, can severely disrupt satellite operations and communication systems. This recent eruption underscores an active phase in the current solar cycle, raising the likelihood of future similar events.

While Earth remains largely unaffected by this flare, experts emphasise the importance of monitoring solar activity to mitigate potential risks to technological infrastructure.