Google's Year in Search 2024 details are out, and the company has revealed some of the most notable trends with regard to searches made by users in India this year. Over the past few months, people searched for movies like Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, while cricket fans looked up the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup. Google also revealed the top 'Hum to Search' requests from users in the country, as well as the top searches for memes and quirky language terms that emerged this year.

Google Year in Search 2024: Top Searches Across Categories

This year, two search terms related to cricket were at the top of Google's trending searches for users in India — Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup — while the Indian Super League also made it to the list in the 10th spot. Other popular searches among users in the country included Election Results 2024 and Olympics 2024.

Top movies looked up by users in India in 2024

Photo Credit: Google

Several popular movies and TV shows also made it to Google's list of the top searches for both categories in 2024. The top five movies that users looked up were (in order) — Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies, and Hanu-Man. Similarly, the top five TV shows searched in India were Heeramandi, Mirzapur, The Last of Us, Bigg Boss 17, and Panchayat.

Google's Hum to Search feature allows users to search for songs without knowing the lyrics, by either humming or whistling. The search giant says that the top songs that were looked up this year included Nadaaniyan, Husn, Illuminati, Katchi Sera, and Ye Tune Kya Kiya.

These were the top searches for popular travel destinations

Photo Credit: Google

Users also turned to Google to understand viral memes, including "Orange Peel Theory", "Very Demure, Very Mindful", and Blue Grinch Knee Surgery". The top searches for queries related to their location included AQI levels, sports bars, bakeries, and trendy cafés. Users also wanted to know the meaning of terms like "moye moye", cervical cancer, and "pookie".

With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, users in India looked up several travel destinations on Google this year, and the top five searches included Azerbaijan, Bali, Manali, Kazakhstan, and Jaipur. Google also says that some of the most looked up recipes included mango pickle, kanji, charnamrit, dhaniya panjiri, ughadi pachadi, and shankarpali.