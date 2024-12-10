Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Year in Search 2024: Stree 2, Heeramandi and Indian Premier League Top Trending Searches in India

Google Year in Search 2024: Stree 2, Heeramandi and Indian Premier League Top Trending Searches in India

From "Stree 2" to "pookie", here's what users in India searched for the most in 2024.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2024 14:18 IST
Google Year in Search 2024: Stree 2, Heeramandi and Indian Premier League Top Trending Searches in India

Users turned to Google to look for trending terms such as "pookie" and "demure"

Highlights
  • The most searched term in India this year was "Indian Premier League"
  • Users looked up popular shows such as Heeramandi and Mirzapur
  • Google says the most looked up travel destinations were Azerbaizan, Bali
Advertisement

Google's Year in Search 2024 details are out, and the company has revealed some of the most notable trends with regard to searches made by users in India this year. Over the past few months, people searched for movies like Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, while cricket fans looked up the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup. Google also revealed the top 'Hum to Search' requests from users in the country, as well as the top searches for memes and quirky language terms that emerged this year.

Google Year in Search 2024: Top Searches Across Categories

This year, two search terms related to cricket were at the top of Google's trending searches for users in India — Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup — while the Indian Super League also made it to the list in the 10th spot. Other popular searches among users in the country included Election Results 2024 and Olympics 2024.

google year in search movies google Google Year in Search

Top movies looked up by users in India in 2024
Photo Credit: Google

 

Several popular movies and TV shows also made it to Google's list of the top searches for both categories in 2024. The top five movies that users looked up were (in order) — Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies, and Hanu-Man. Similarly, the top five TV shows searched in India were Heeramandi, Mirzapur, The Last of Us, Bigg Boss 17, and Panchayat.

Google's Hum to Search feature allows users to search for songs without knowing the lyrics, by either humming or whistling. The search giant says that the top songs that were looked up this year included Nadaaniyan, Husn, Illuminati, Katchi Sera, and Ye Tune Kya Kiya.

google year in search travel google Google Year in Search

These were the top searches for popular travel destinations
Photo Credit: Google

 

Users also turned to Google to understand viral memes, including "Orange Peel Theory", "Very Demure, Very Mindful", and Blue Grinch Knee Surgery". The top searches for queries related to their location included AQI levels, sports bars, bakeries, and trendy cafés. Users also wanted to know the meaning of terms like "moye moye", cervical cancer, and "pookie".

With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, users in India looked up several travel destinations on Google this year, and the top five searches included Azerbaijan, Bali, Manali, Kazakhstan, and Jaipur. Google also says that some of the most looked up recipes included mango pickle, kanji, charnamrit, dhaniya panjiri, ughadi pachadi, and shankarpali.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

  • Release Date 15 August 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Horror
  • Cast
    Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana
  • Director
    Amar Kaushik
  • Producer
    Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Vijan
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD

  • Release Date 27 June 2024
  • Language Telugu, Hindi
  • Genre Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan
  • Director
    Nag Ashwin
  • Producer
    C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt
12th Fail

12th Fail

  • Release Date 27 October 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Vikrant Massey, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Anant Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, Sukumar Tudu, Medha Shankar, Suraj Naagar
  • Director
    Vidhu Vinod Chopra
  • Producer
    Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies

  • Release Date 1 March 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya
  • Director
    Kiran Rao
  • Producer
    Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao
Hanu-Man

Hanu-Man

  • Release Date 12 January 2024
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Teja
  • Director
    Prasanth Varma
  • Producer
    K. Niranjan Reddy
Heeramandi Season 2

Heeramandi Season 2

  • Genre Drama, History, Romance
  • Director
    Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Mirzapur Season 3
Read Review

Mirzapur Season 3

  • Release Date 5 July 2024
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang
  • Director
    Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer
  • Producer
    Gurmmeet Singh, Kassim Jagmagia, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar
The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2

  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Catherine O'Hara, Kaitlyn Dever
  • Director
    Mark Mylod, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Craig Mazin, Kate Herron, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Stephen Williams
Panchayat Season 3
Read Review

Panchayat Season 3

  • Release Date 28 May 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Pankaj Jha, Gaurav Singh, Sunita Rajwar, Tripti Sahu, Shrikant Verma, Kusum Shastri
  • Director
    Deepak Kumar Mishra
  • Producer
    Shreyansh Pandey, Vijay Koshy
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Year in Search 2024, Top Google Searches, Google India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Mastercard Partners with Floki Inu to Launch Debit Card Ahead of Holiday Season

Related Stories

Google Year in Search 2024: Stree 2, Heeramandi and Indian Premier League Top Trending Searches in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  2. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Camera Specs Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
  4. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  6. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  8. Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  9. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Asteroids Impacting Neutron Stars May Be the Cause of Fast Radio Bursts
  2. Vipps Emerges as First Apple Pay Tap-to-Pay Competitor on iPhone Due to EU Regulation
  3. SpaceX Completes Super Heavy Booster Test for Seventh Starship Flight
  4. Rocksteady to End Seasonal Updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January
  5. LG's ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ to Be Unveiled at CES 2025; Xboom Buds Expected
  6. xAI Announces Aurora AI Image Generation Model for Grok, Days After Its Removal
  7. Joker: Folie à Deux OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Watch Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Starrer Movie
  8. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  9. Pharma OTT Release: Nivin Pauly Starrer to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  10. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »