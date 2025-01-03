Technology News
English Edition

Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds

Research reveals a northeastward shift in volcanic activity at Yellowstone, with implications for future hazard assessments

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2025 20:35 IST
Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds

Photo Credit: pexels/MarianaBobina

Northeastward shift in volcanic activity within the Yellowstone Caldera

Highlights
  • Yellowstone’s volcanic activity is shifting northeast, new research revea
  • Magnetotelluric surveys uncover magma reservoirs beneath the caldera
  • Key findings improve volcanic hazard predictions for Yellowstone.
Advertisement

Recent research has uncovered evidence suggesting a northeastward shift in volcanic activity within the Yellowstone Caldera, located in Yellowstone National Park in the US. Known as one of the largest super-volcanoes on Earth, Yellowstone's geological activity has long been studied due to its potential to cause significant environmental impacts. The findings indicate possible changes in magma dynamics beneath the caldera, which may help scientists better predict future activity and understand the complexities of the volcanic system.

Research Methodology and Key Findings

According to a study published in the Nature journal, geologists from the US Geological Survey, Oregon State University, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison utilised magnetotelluric surveys to investigate the structure beneath the caldera. This method measures electromagnetic properties and infers the conductivity of Earth's crust, providing insights into magma storage and movement.

The researchers identified seven distinct magma reservoirs at depths ranging from 4 to 47 kilometres, with interconnected systems feeding into one another.

As reported by Phys.org, the study highlighted the northeast region as the most active, where reservoirs contained basaltic magma at lower levels and rhyolitic magma near the surface. The melt storage in this area was estimated between 388 and 489 cubic kilometres — significantly higher than other regions of the caldera. These findings mark a shift from previous eruptions, which were concentrated in the southern, western, and northern areas.

Implications for Future Monitoring

The team emphasised that while no immediate eruption is predicted, the study underscores the importance of continuous monitoring of the caldera. Jamie Farrell, a seismologist at the University of Utah, stated to phys.org that understanding magma storage dynamics is crucial for assessing future risks.

These advancements in geophysical imaging provide scientists with a clearer picture of the processes occurring beneath Yellowstone, offering valuable data for predicting potential eruptions.
The research contributes to ongoing efforts to enhance volcanic hazard assessments and improve early warning systems for communities near active volcanic regions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Yellowstone, Volcano, Science, Geology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3
Vivo X200s Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 1.5K Resolution Display

Related Stories

Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme 14 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; SoC, RAM, OS Details Revealed
  4. How Did OpenAI's o3 Model Reach Human-Level Intelligence on Benchmark?
  5. Honor Magic 6 Pro Starts Receiving MagicOS 9 Update in India
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Successor Could Run on This Chipset
  7. UK's Biggest Dinosaur Trackway Discovered, Contains Over 200 Footprints
  8. Extreme Cold and Snowstorms to Hit the US As Polar Vortex Shifts
  9. Redmi Note 14 Series, Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro Global Launch Date Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Seek Binary Supermassive Black Holes in Galactic Centers
  2. Ancient Battle Site Between Alexander the Great and Ancient Persians Discovered in Turkey
  3. Polar Vortex Could Bring Freezing Temperatures to the US, Be the Coldest in a Decade
  4. Bird-Inspired Wing Design Could Boost Performance of Aeroplanes, Claims Study
  5. Biggest Dinosaur Trackway in the UK With More Than 200 Footprints Reportedly Discovered
  6. Common Noctule Bats Use Warm Winds to Migrate More Than 1000 km Across Europe, Claims Study
  7. Black Myth: Wukong's Delay on Xbox Caused by Optimisation Issues on Series S, Says Game Science CEO
  8. Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds
  9. Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds
  10. Scientists Develop New Infrared Photodiode Technology That Delivers Improved Responsiveness
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »