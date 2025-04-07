JBL has introduced the Tune Series 2 TWS earphones in India. The lineup includes the JBL Tune Buds 2, Tune Beam 2, and Tune Flex 2 headsets. They support adaptive noise cancellation, spatial sound, multi-point connectivity, and Google Fast Pair. The earphones have an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating and support Voice Prompts and VoiceAware technology as well. Users can customise several features to personalise their audio experiences with the JBL Headphones app. The headsets will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

JBL Tune Buds 2, JBL Tune Beam 2, JBL Tune Flex 2 Price in India, Availability

JBL Tune Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs. 9,499, while the Tune Beam 2 and Tune Flex 2 are marked at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 10,499, respectively, the company confirmed in a press release. All three headsets are offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

The TWS headsets will go on sale in the country starting April 17 on the JBL India website and via select retailers, JBL added in the press release. An X post from the company confirms that the earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon as well.

JBL Tune Buds 2, JBL Tune Beam 2, JBL Tune Flex 2 Features

The JBL Tune Buds 2 have a bud-style design, while the JBL Tune Beam 2 sport a closed-type stick design. Both earphones have 10mm drivers each. On the other hand, the JBL Tune Flex 2 earphones have an open-type stick design and carry 12mm drivers. All three pair of earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

JBL Tune Series 2 TWS earphones are equipped with adaptive noise cancellation and call noise cancellation backed by six microphones. The headsets also support a TalkThru transparency mode. They support Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, and multi-point connectivity. The earphones support the Personi-Fi 3.0 feature via the JBL Headphones app, which allows users to customise their audio experience by personalising sound profiles, gesture controls, and make other adjustments.

The earphones support Spatial Sound experience as well as Voice Prompts and VoiceAware technology. The latter allows users to choose how much of their own voice they can hear on a call, while the Voice Prompt feature offers users the opportunity to interact with their paired devices through spoken cues.

JBL Tune Buds 2, Tune Beam 2 and Tune Flex 2 are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, without ANC. With the charging cases, these headsets are said to provide an additional 36 hours of playback time. With the ANC turned on, the Tune Buds 2 and Beam 2 earphones are claimed to last for up to 10 hours, while, the JBL Tune Flex 2 headsets are said to last for up to eight hours.

