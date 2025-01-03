Technology News
Vivo X200s Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 1.5K Resolution Display

Vivo X200s is said to pack a triple rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100s has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Vivo X200s is expected to launch alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra
  • It is said to feature a circular-shaped camera module
  • Design of the Vivo X200s is likely to be different from the Vivo X100s
Vivo X100s with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC was launched in May last year. Now, Vivo seems to be working on the Vivo X200s as early leaks about the phone have started popping up online. The Vivo X200s is tipped to come with MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is also said to feature a 1.5K resolution display. The Vivo X200s is expected to launch around April alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has claimed that an upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch LTPS straight screen with 1.5K resolution. The display could have narrow bezels on three sides. It is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a periscope telephoto sensor. The post does not explicitly mention the name of the rumoured handset, but the comments indicate that the phone in question is the alleged Vivo X200s.

Vivo X200s design is likely to be different from the Vivo X100s. It is said to feature a circular-shaped camera module and the overall look of the camera island could remain the same. The lens ring is said to boast an extremely narrow design compared to its predecessor.

Vivo X200s Price, Specifications

The Vivo X200s is expected to arrive around April alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra. It is anticipated to come with upgrades over the Vivo X100s that was unveiled in China last May with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Vivo X100s has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, and another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The Vivo X100s packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging.

 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X200s, Vivo X100s, Vivo X200s Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3

