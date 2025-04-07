Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge European Price Details, Storage Variants Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is listed in Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 20:16 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be positioned between Galaxy S25+ (above) and Galaxy S25 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be announced on May 13
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to ship in two storage options
  • It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reportedly set to launch on May 13. As we wait for the official launch date announcement, the handset has allegedly appeared on e-commerce websites in Europe, hinting at its pricing and storage configurations. The leaked price tags would put the Galaxy S25 Edge right between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The slim flagship is said to be available in two storage options. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Leaked

European retail site Zanetti Shop has listed the unannounced Galaxy S25 Edge, suggesting its price details. As per the listing, the handset will cost EUR 1,361 (roughly Rs. 1,27,900) for the 256GB storage variant. The variant with 512GB of storage will be sold for EUR 1,487 (roughly Rs. 1,39,800). It is listed in Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colourways, matching the shades of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. 

As per a report by 91Mobiles, another retail site, Epto has listed the Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB variant for EUR 1,363.90 (roughly Rs. 1,28,200) and the 512GB variant for EUR 1,490 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000). The listings show that the upcoming phone will be positioned between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. 

The price of Galaxy S25+ starts at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000), while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a starting price tag of GBP 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,38,000)

The 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge was earlier rumored to cost KRW 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 87,000) in Korea. Samsung is expected to announce the phone on May 13 in an online-only launch for the handset. 

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is believed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and could pack 12GB RAM. It is likely to feature a 6.6-inch display and measure 5.84mm in thickness. The dual rear camera unit of the phone is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary shooter. It could get a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
