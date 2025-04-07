Redmi Buds 7S have been introduced in China as a successor to the Redmi Buds 6S. The latest TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 32 hours including the case. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) and SoundID-based audio personalisation. The earphones come with Xiaomi's self-developed HRTF technology, which is said to offer a 360-degree spatial audio experience. They support dual-device connectivity and are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds App. The case has a lighting indicator that notifies users of its battery level.

Redmi Buds 7S Price, Availability

Redmi Buds 7S are currently available for pre-orders in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) via JD.com. The listing confirms that the earphones will go on sale in the country starting April 11 at 10am local time (7:30am IST). They are offered in Clear Snow White, Light Lake Green, and Midnight Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi Buds 7S Features, Specifications

The Redmi Buds 7S are equipped with 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers alongside 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units. They have a semi-in-ear design and come with a NetEase Cloud Music certification. They offer five preset EQ settings and SoundID-based audio personalisation, where users can customise their audio experience using hearing tests and preferences.

Redmi Buds 7S are said to offer a 360-degree surround sound experience backed by Xiaomi Audio Laboratory's HRTF (Head-Related Transfer Function) technology. They support noise cancellation features including deep and balanced modes. The dual-mic system of the earphones is said to help determine the disturbance level and adjust the level of noise cancellation.

The Redmi Buds 7S headsets support dual-device connectivity, where they can be simultaneously connected to two devices like a smartphone and a PC. They support Xiaomi's Pengpai interconnectivity which is claimed to seamlessly connect Xiaomi-branded smartphones, IoT devices and cars. They are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds App which allows them to modify EQ or noise cancellation modes among other adjustments.

Redmi claims that the Buds 7S TWS earphones offer a total battery life of up to 32 hours on a single charge including the case, and up to six and a half hours without case. A 10-minute quick charge is said to offer up to two hours of playback. The charging case, which sports a USB Type-C port, supports Cloud Crevice Light Effect 2.0, which indicates the battery level using an LED light strip.