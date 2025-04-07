Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Redmi Buds 7S With Spatial Audio, Up to 32 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Redmi Buds 7S With Spatial Audio, Up to 32 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Redmi Buds 7S are equipped with 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers alongside 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 20:20 IST
Redmi Buds 7S With Spatial Audio, Up to 32 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: JD.com

Redmi Buds 7S comes in black, green and white shades

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 7S supports dual-device connectivity
  • They offer SoundID-based audio personalisation
  • The Redmi Buds 7S case supports Cloud Crevice Light Effect 2.0
Advertisement

Redmi Buds 7S have been introduced in China as a successor to the Redmi Buds 6S. The latest TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 32 hours including the case. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) and SoundID-based audio personalisation. The earphones come with Xiaomi's self-developed HRTF technology, which is said to offer a 360-degree spatial audio experience. They support dual-device connectivity and are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds App. The case has a lighting indicator that notifies users of its battery level.

Redmi Buds 7S Price, Availability

Redmi Buds 7S are currently available for pre-orders in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) via JD.com. The listing confirms that the earphones will go on sale in the country starting April 11 at 10am local time (7:30am IST). They are offered in Clear Snow White, Light Lake Green, and Midnight Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi Buds 7S Features, Specifications

The Redmi Buds 7S are equipped with 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers alongside 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units. They have a semi-in-ear design and come with a NetEase Cloud Music certification. They offer five preset EQ settings and SoundID-based audio personalisation, where users can customise their audio experience using hearing tests and preferences.

Redmi Buds 7S are said to offer a 360-degree surround sound experience backed by Xiaomi Audio Laboratory's HRTF (Head-Related Transfer Function) technology. They support noise cancellation features including deep and balanced modes. The dual-mic system of the earphones is said to help determine the disturbance level and adjust the level of noise cancellation. 

The Redmi Buds 7S headsets support dual-device connectivity, where they can be simultaneously connected to two devices like a smartphone and a PC. They support Xiaomi's Pengpai interconnectivity which is claimed to seamlessly connect Xiaomi-branded smartphones, IoT devices and cars. They are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds App which allows them to modify EQ or noise cancellation modes among other adjustments.

Redmi claims that the Buds 7S TWS earphones offer a total battery life of up to 32 hours on a single charge including the case, and up to six and a half hours without case. A 10-minute quick charge is said to offer up to two hours of playback. The charging case, which sports a USB Type-C port, supports Cloud Crevice Light Effect 2.0, which indicates the battery level using an LED light strip.

Redmi Buds 7S True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Redmi Buds 7S True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 7S, Redmi Buds 7S Price, Redmi Buds 7S Launch, Redmi Buds 7S Specifications, Redmi Buds 7 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge European Price Details, Storage Variants Leaked
Motorola to Launch a Laptop in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
Redmi Buds 7S With Spatial Audio, Up to 32 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Review: Excellent Value for Money?
  3. OnePlus 13T to Debut With Compact Flat Screen, Customisable Shortcut Key
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  5. Poco M7 5G Review: Familiar Territory
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra, X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 to Launch on This Date
  7. iPhone 17 Pro to Retain iPhone 16 Pro's Design With Minor Tweaks: Gurman
  8. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks April 22 With Fireballs and Clear Skies Expected
  9. Jio Extends Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription Till April 15
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 May Come With Android 16-Based One UI 8
#Latest Stories
  1. 100-Year-Old Tortoise Starts His First-Time Fatherhood at Philadelphia Zoo
  2. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks April 22 With Fireballs and Clear Skies Expected
  3. SpaceX's Fram2 Mission Ends with Historic West Coast Splashdown
  4. OpenAI Reportedly Wants to Acquire Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s Startup That’s Building a New AI Device
  5. Vivo T4 5G Key Features Surface Online Again; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Motorola to Launch a Laptop in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  7. Redmi Buds 7S With Spatial Audio, Up to 32 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge European Price Details, Storage Variants Leaked
  9. The Duskbloods Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Says FromSoftware Not Moving Away From Single-Player Games
  10. Apple Appealing Against UK 'Back Door' Order, Tribunal Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »