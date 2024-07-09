Technology News

Apple has reportedly started trial production of components for wireless charging cases in Pune with Jabil.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has historically relied on China for manufacturing iPhone units

Highlights
  • Apple may resume preparations for manufacturing its iPad in India
  • Testing of production quality is reportedly underway with Jabil
  • Apple in recent years began assembling its latest iPhone models in India
Apple produced $14 billion worth of iPhone models in India in the last fiscal year as part of its effort to manufacture more devices outside of China. Now, the Cupertino-based company seems to be gearing up to diversify its production operations in India to include iPad and AirPod models. After earlier hitting a hurdle, Apple is reportedly bringing back its plan to make iPad units in India and is looking for a manufacturing partner in the country. Additionally, the company is said to be eyeing to kickstart the production of AirPods in India starting early next year.

A report by Moneycontrol, citing anonymous sources, states that Apple may soon start looking for a manufacturing partner in India to make iPad models in the country. This move comes after previous attempts to collaborate with China-based BYD for iPad production were stopped due to government restrictions led by geopolitical concerns.

Apple is also said to be looking to increase production of components for AirPods wireless charging cases through Jabil in India. The report says It has plans to start production of AirPods in the country starting early 2025. The brand has reportedly initiated trial production of components for wireless charging cases in Pune with Jabil and is considering a similar arrangement with Taiwan's Foxconn. After quality testing and final approval, Jabil will ramp up commercial production of wireless charging case parts for AirPods, the report added. This could meet export requirements and address domestic demand.

The Indian government is also said to be encouraging Apple to consider producing laptops and desktops in India in the future. The company has reportedly shared "big plans" for India for the next two to three years. Apple is preparing to build an alternate supply chain in India to bring more partners to the country while deepening the capabilities of existing ones.

Apple in recent years began assembling its latest iPhone models in India marking a significant shift from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers. The shifting of areas of production from China to India takes place through Foxconn and Tata Electronics under the ambit of the country's production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. Last year, Apple made the iPhone 15 series assembled in the India available for purchase in the country on the first day of sale simultaneously with China-made iPhone units.

Further reading: Apple, Jabil, Apple Airpods
