Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Offers on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has discounts on smart TVs from brands such as Redmi, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale includes discounts and bundled offers

Highlights
  • Redmi F Series LED Fire TV is priced at Rs. 9,499 during the Amazon sale
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale opened for all users on Friday
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is now live for all users. The e-commerce giant kickstarted the sale focused towards the Indian festival season on Thursday for Prime members and has now opened it for everyone. During the sale, users can find discounts on a wide range of tech devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and more. Those looking for a new smart TV under Rs. 30,000 will also find several options to choose from, as highlighted below.

Smart TVs are a major segment of devices that get lucrative discounts during every sale, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale continues the trend. Interested individuals can find 32-inch smart TVs from brands such as Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, and more.

Apart from direct discounts, users can also take advantage of bank discounts as well. The e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent of bank discounts up to Rs. 29,750 on using SBI debit and credit cards. A five percent cashback offer can also be availed by using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price
Redmi F Series Smart LED Fire TV (32-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 9,499
Samsung Smart LED TV (32-inch) Rs. 18,900 Rs. 11,990
Xiaomi Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,999
LG Smart LED TV (32-inch) Rs. 21,990 Rs. 12,490
TCL Smart Android LED TV (32-inch) Rs. 20,990 Rs. 8,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
