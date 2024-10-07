Recent research suggests that boosting the gut microbiome may play a critical role in treating severe malnutrition in children. A study carried out in Bangladesh by Jeffrey Gordon of Washington University and Tahmeed Ahmed of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research focused on children aged 12 to 18 months. These children, suffering from severe malnutrition, were treated with a supplement designed to nurture their gut microbiome. The supplement contained ingredients like chickpea, banana, and peanut flour, which promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Study Methodology and Findings

The study involved 124 children who had been admitted to hospitals due to severe malnutrition. After receiving treatment to address any infections, they were divided into two groups: one received the microbiome-focused supplement, while the other was given traditional ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUFs). The findings revealed that those receiving the microbiome supplement gained weight more rapidly and showed improved levels of proteins essential for the development of their muscles, bones, and brain.

Impact on Gut Health

In previous studies, it was established that malnourished children had underdeveloped gut microbiomes, lacking the variety of beneficial bacteria found in healthy children. By administering targeted nutritional supplements, researchers hope to restore the gut microbiome's balance, which is crucial for overall health and development.

Significance of the Research

The implications of this research are significant. If proven effective on a larger scale, this microbiome-directed approach could revolutionise malnutrition treatment, addressing not only immediate nutritional needs but also promoting long-term health benefits. The World Health Organisation has initiated a trial across multiple countries to assess the effectiveness of these supplements in different cultural and dietary contexts. This innovative approach may offer a sustainable solution to malnutrition, potentially benefitting millions of children worldwide.