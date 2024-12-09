Xiaomi may develop a standalone app for connecting to Apple Watch and other Apple devices
Highlights
Xiaomi devices now support file transfer and screen sharing with iPhone
It is said to be investigating whether to bring Apple Watch compatibility
Report speculates it may develop an app for connecting to Apple devices
Advertisement
At present, Apple Watch's compatibility is limited to the iPhone and other Apple devices but that could soon change, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Xiaomi is said to be testing the waters for developing software and hardware compatibility with Apple devices, potentially making it the first company to support them outside of the Cupertino-based tech giant's walled garden. This move is speculated to be in line with Xiaomi's recent ambitions of enhancing the interoperability between its systems and Apple devices for easy file transfer.
Xiaomi to Develop Apple Watch Compatibility
In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Android Authority), tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that Xiaomi is “investigating” potential compatibility with the Apple Watch. Additionally, it is also said to be testing the waters for connectivity with AirPods and the HomePod.
Among the aforementioned devices, the Apple Watch and HomePod are completely incompatible with Android devices. Although AirPods can be connected to smartphones outside the Apple ecosystem, its features are severely limited. Siri, ear detection, and the double-tap function are unavailable when used with Android.
It remains unclear what the result of Xiaomi's purported compatibility with the Apple Watch will be. Android Authority speculates it may develop a standalone app for connecting to Apple devices, with health and fitness data integration, and notifications mirroring being some of the potential features.
Efforts to Improve Android-iOS Compatibility
In recent weeks, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have taken strides when it comes to improving the compatibility between their handsets and Apple devices. Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 2 introduces Interconnectivity Services which Apple users can take advantage of to access files, photos and other content on Xiaomi devices. They can also mirror their phone's screen on a Mac.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More