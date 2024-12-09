Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Tipped to Bring Compatibility With Apple Watch, AirPods and Other Apple Hardware

Xiaomi is speculated to develop a standalone app for connecting its smartphones to Apple devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 12:33 IST
Xiaomi Tipped to Bring Compatibility With Apple Watch, AirPods and Other Apple Hardware

Xiaomi may develop a standalone app for connecting to Apple Watch and other Apple devices

Highlights
  • Xiaomi devices now support file transfer and screen sharing with iPhone
  • It is said to be investigating whether to bring Apple Watch compatibility
  • Report speculates it may develop an app for connecting to Apple devices
Advertisement

At present, Apple Watch's compatibility is limited to the iPhone and other Apple devices but that could soon change, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Xiaomi is said to be testing the waters for developing software and hardware compatibility with Apple devices, potentially making it the first company to support them outside of the Cupertino-based tech giant's walled garden. This move is speculated to be in line with Xiaomi's recent ambitions of enhancing the interoperability between its systems and Apple devices for easy file transfer.

Xiaomi to Develop Apple Watch Compatibility

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Android Authority), tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that Xiaomi is “investigating” potential compatibility with the Apple Watch. Additionally, it is also said to be testing the waters for connectivity with AirPods and the HomePod.

Among the aforementioned devices, the Apple Watch and HomePod are completely incompatible with Android devices. Although AirPods can be connected to smartphones outside the Apple ecosystem, its features are severely limited. Siri, ear detection, and the double-tap function are unavailable when used with Android.

It remains unclear what the result of Xiaomi's purported compatibility with the Apple Watch will be. Android Authority speculates it may develop a standalone app for connecting to Apple devices, with health and fitness data integration, and notifications mirroring being some of the potential features.

Efforts to Improve Android-iOS Compatibility

In recent weeks, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have taken strides when it comes to improving the compatibility between their handsets and Apple devices. Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 2 introduces Interconnectivity Services which Apple users can take advantage of to access files, photos and other content on Xiaomi devices. They can also mirror their phone's screen on a Mac.

Additionally, OnePlus and Oppo have also rolled out easy iPhone file transfer features with their latest flagship handsets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Working With Sony to Bring PlayStation VR2 Controller Support to Vision Pro: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Xiaomi Tipped to Bring Compatibility With Apple Watch, AirPods and Other Apple Hardware
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco Reveals Key Specs of M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Could Offer RAM Upgrade With Higher Variants of Galaxy S25 Ultra
  3. New Honor GT Products Set to Launch on December 16; Phone Design Teased
  4. Apple to Make Vision Pro Compatible With Sony's VR Controllers: Mark Gurman
  5. Xiaomi Could Introduce Apple Watch Compatibility for Its Devices
  6. Bitcoin Trades at Over $99,000, Altcoins Swing Sideways
#Latest Stories
  1. New Celestial Navigation System for Drones Enables GPS-Free Operations: Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $99,000, Altcoins Swing Sideways as Market Remains Volatile
  3. Dorset's Fossil Forest: A Jurassic Landscape Preserved by Microbial Fossilisation
  4. JioSaavn Rolls Out Replay 2024 in India, Showcasing Personalised Listening Habits and National Trends
  5. NASA Delays Artemis 2 Mission to 2026, Artemis 3 Crewed Moon Landing For Mid-2027
  6. Samsung Eyes to Ship More Galaxy S25 Series Phones Next Year to Top Galaxy S24's Success: Report
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Display Design Revealed Ahead of Launch; Seen With Very Slim Bezels
  8. Google Docs Gets Upgraded With Gemini AI-Powered ‘Help Me Create’ Feature for Workspace Users
  9. Prabhu Mundkur’s Kannada Time-Travel Drama Murphy Now Streaming on Prime Video
  10. Red One OTT Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Action-Packed Holiday Film Releasing This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »