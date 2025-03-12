Technology News
iPad Air (2025) and 11th Generation iPad (2025) Sale Begins in India: Price, Offers

The new iPad models are available for purchase in India on Apple’s website, Apple Stores, and other online and offline retailers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Air (2025) is available for purchase in 11-inch and 13-inch screen size options

Highlights
  • iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) are now available for purchase in India
  • iPad Air with M3 SoC is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model
  • iPad (2025) is offered in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular options
iPad Air (2025) and 11th Generation iPad (2025) sale in India commenced on Wednesday. Apple refreshed its iPad lineup earlier this month, equipping the iPad Air and the base iPad model with new SoCs. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, the iPad Air (2025) is powered by Apple's M3 chipset which brings support for Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. Meanwhile, the 11th generation iPad (2025) gets the Apple A16 SoC and a storage upgrade, with 128GB of onboard memory as standard.

iPad Air (2025), iPad (2025) Price in India

iPad Air (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model. It is also available in a Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration which costs Rs. 74,900. The 13-inch iPad Air model is also available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular options, priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. It is offered in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of iPad (2025) with Wi-Fi connectivity in India begins at Rs. 34,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant costs Rs. 49,900 for the base storage capacity. The tablet will go on sale in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colourways.

Both iPad models are available for purchase in India starting today (March 12) at Apple's website, Apple Stores, and other online and offline retailers.

iPad Air (2025), iPad (2025) Specifications

The iPad Air (2025) is equipped with a Liquid Retina LCD screen, available in 11-inch (2,360x1,640 pixels) and 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) display options. For optics, it has a 12-megapixel wide rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M3 SoC, which Apple claims is twice as fast as the M1-powered iPad Air. It runs on iPadOS 18 with support for Apple Intelligence features. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model adds support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks too. The 11-inch model packs a 28.93Wh battery, while the 13-inch variant has a 36.59Wh battery and both models support USB Type-C charging.

On the other hand, the iPad (2025) is powered by A16 Bionic chip under the hood which was first introduced in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is claimed to offer a 30 percent jump in performance compared to the previous generation entry-level iPad model. While it runs on the same iPadOS 18 as the iPad Air (2025), the iPad (2025) does not offer support for Apple Intelligence. However, with the new model, the company has bumped up the base storage from 64GB to 128GB.

The iPad (2025) sports the same 10.9-inch (1,640x2,360 pixels) Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness as its predecessor. It has a front-facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle Center Stage camera and a 12-megapixel wide rear camera with support for recording videos at up to 4K resolution. Connectivity options also remain the same. You get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular option adds support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks.

Apple says the 11th generation iPad (2025) packs a 28.93Wh battery which delivers up to 10 hours of video playback.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
