Motorola Edge 60 series is expected to launch soon. One of the phones in the lineup could be the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. The handset will succeed the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which was unveiled in India in May 2024. Ahead of anything official, the design and colour options of the purported handset have surfaced online through leaked official-looking renders. Meanwhile, Motorola India has also teased the launch of a new Edge series phone. Previous leaks have hinted at the phone's expected price and colour options alongside other variants in the Edge 60 series.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch

A promotional video teasing the India launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has appeared on the Flipkart app. The teaser does not spell out the name of the handset, but the tagline "Experience the Edge, Live the Fusion" suggests it is the Edge 60 Fusion. The teaser confirms the Flipkart availability of the smartphone as well. The video does not reveal any other details about the upcoming launch.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Colour Options

Leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion have been shared in an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The design of the anticipated smartphone is mostly similar to the preceding Edge 50 Fusion. Instead of a dual rear camera unit, the upcoming Edge 60 Fusion appears to house a triple rear camera setup. A squarish camera island appears to hold a circular LED flash unit.

Inscription on one of the rear camera units suggests that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The quad curved display of the handset appears with very slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion leaked renders suggest that the phone will be offered in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) shades. Earlier leaks claimed that the handset will likely be offered in blue and grey colour options. In select European markets, it is tipped to be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion leaked render

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

There is not much else we know about the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion yet. Notably, the Edge 50 Fusion launched in India at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support, a 6.67-inch 144Hz pOLED screen, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.