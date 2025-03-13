Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Surface Online

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to get a triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 11:40 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Surface Online

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to succeed the Edge 50 Fusion (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion appears with a quad-curved display
  • The handset will likely support 8GB RAM, 256GB onbaord storage
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will likely get a 50-megapixel main camera
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 series is expected to launch soon. One of the phones in the lineup could be the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. The handset will succeed the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which was unveiled in India in May 2024. Ahead of anything official, the design and colour options of the purported handset have surfaced online through leaked official-looking renders. Meanwhile, Motorola India has also teased the launch of a new Edge series phone. Previous leaks have hinted at the phone's expected price and colour options alongside other variants in the Edge 60 series.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch

A promotional video teasing the India launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has appeared on the Flipkart app. The teaser does not spell out the name of the handset, but the tagline "Experience the Edge, Live the Fusion" suggests it is the Edge 60 Fusion. The teaser confirms the Flipkart availability of the smartphone as well. The video does not reveal any other details about the upcoming launch. motorola edge 60 fusion teaser flipkart inline edge60fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Colour Options

Leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion have been shared in an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The design of the anticipated smartphone is mostly similar to the preceding Edge 50 Fusion. Instead of a dual rear camera unit, the upcoming Edge 60 Fusion appears to house a triple rear camera setup. A squarish camera island appears to hold a circular LED flash unit. 

Inscription on one of the rear camera units suggests that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The quad curved display of the handset appears with very slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion leaked renders suggest that the phone will be offered in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) shades. Earlier leaks claimed that the handset will likely be offered in blue and grey colour options. In select European markets, it is tipped to be priced at  EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

motorola edge 60 fusion x evleaks inline edge60fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion leaked render
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

There is not much else we know about the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion yet. Notably, the Edge 50 Fusion launched in India at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support, a 6.67-inch 144Hz pOLED screen, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Varied finishes to choose from
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Vibrant 144Hz display
  • Charges up quickly
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Poor video recording
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola Edge 60 Series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Addresses Slowdown Issues in Messages; ‘Significantly’ Improves Media Receiving Performance
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date, Design and Features Confirmed
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Leaked
  3. Apple Officially Begins Sale of iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) in India
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Get Liquid Cooling for Better Heat Management
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Could Be in Development; Design Leaked
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Turn Off the Camera Before Picking Video Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Could Reportedly Launch Before June
  2. I4C Blocked Over 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs Used in Digital Arrest Scams, Government Says
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Surface Online
  4. Google Addresses Slowdown Issues in Messages; ‘Significantly’ Improves Media Receiving Performance
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Main Camera, Improved Under-Display Camera
  6. Simple OneS Electric Scooter With 181 KM IDC Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Get Liquid Cooling for Improved Thermal Management
  8. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Turn Off Camera Before Video Calls
  9. Gladiator II Now Available For Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »