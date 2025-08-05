Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models

Apple first introduced Tandem OLED panels with its latest iPad Pro model that was unveiled in 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 16:59 IST
Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is using OLED technology with a single active light-emitting layer in its recent iPhone models

Highlights
  • Apple used Tandem OLED technology in the M4 iPad Pro
  • The existing iPhone models use a single-stack OLED approach
  • Apple is reportedly considering a "simplified" tandem design for iPhone
Advertisement

iPhone 17 series is anticipated to launch next month, but early reports about the company's iPhone models expected to arrive in the coming years have already surfaced online. Apple is reportedly exploring the use of Tandem OLED technology for future iPhone models. This display technology, first introduced with the iPad Prom (2024), features two stacked OLED layers. The iPhone maker is said to be in discussions with LG Display and Samsung Display about producing Tandem OLED displays. Apple currently uses OLED technology with a single active light-emitting layer in its recent iPhone models.

Apple Plans to Bring Tandem OLED Technology From iPad to iPhone

A report in The Elec (in Korean) states that Apple is evaluating the use of tandem OLED technology for future iPhone models. Citing industry sources, the publication claims that LG Display proposed a simplified version of tandem OLEDs to Apple in 2024. Following this, Apple also reportedly approached Samsung Display for information about the same technology.

Given that Apple typically follows a two-year development and production cycle, the report suggests that the implementation of tandem OLED panels in iPhone units is unlikely to happen until 2028.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2024) with a Tandem OLED screen last year. This technology involves stacking two or more light-emitting layers to enhance brightness and reduce power usage. This configuration improves luminous efficiency, allowing devices to produce more light with less energy, which can help extend battery life without increasing battery size.

The existing iPhone models use a single-stack OLED approach, where red (R), green (G), and blue (B) subpixels are placed in a single layer. Apple is reportedly considering a "simplified Tandem" design for future iPhone models. In this setup, only the blue (B) subpixel will be double-stacked, while red and green remain in a single layer. This simplified Tandem approach could lower production costs while still offering better brightness and improved power efficiency compared to the current OLED panels. 

As mentioned, the M4-powered iPad Pro models unveiled during Apple's Let Loose event in May last year debuted with Ultra Retina XDR displays, also known as Tandem OLED panels. This marked the first time Apple equipped both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions with OLED screens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Tandem OLED, Tandem OLED Technology, Ultra Retina XDR OLED
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, M36, and More Samsung Phones
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Perplexity Might Be Using Illegitimate Means to Scrape Websites' Data
  2. Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): See List
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  4. This WhatsApp Feature Will Let You Chat With Users Who Don't Have the App
  5. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Websites
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Set to Launch in India on August 11
  7. Instagram's New Creator Features Can Help Monitor Audience Growth Metrics
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models
  2. DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities
  3. Perplexity Is Using Stealth Bots and Breaking Website Directives to Fetch Data, Says Cloudflare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With Extended Warranty, Samsung Knox Suite
  5. WhatsApp's Guest Chats Feature Could Enable Communication With Users Who Don't Have an Account
  6. Apple Said to Delay Launch of Larger 18.8-Inch Foldable Device Beyond 2027
  7. OpenAI Adds Break Reminders to ChatGPT, Tightens Policy on Personal Advice
  8. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites
  10. Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-in Active Cooling Fans to Launch in India on August 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »