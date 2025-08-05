iPhone 17 series is anticipated to launch next month, but early reports about the company's iPhone models expected to arrive in the coming years have already surfaced online. Apple is reportedly exploring the use of Tandem OLED technology for future iPhone models. This display technology, first introduced with the iPad Prom (2024), features two stacked OLED layers. The iPhone maker is said to be in discussions with LG Display and Samsung Display about producing Tandem OLED displays. Apple currently uses OLED technology with a single active light-emitting layer in its recent iPhone models.

Apple Plans to Bring Tandem OLED Technology From iPad to iPhone

A report in The Elec (in Korean) states that Apple is evaluating the use of tandem OLED technology for future iPhone models. Citing industry sources, the publication claims that LG Display proposed a simplified version of tandem OLEDs to Apple in 2024. Following this, Apple also reportedly approached Samsung Display for information about the same technology.

Given that Apple typically follows a two-year development and production cycle, the report suggests that the implementation of tandem OLED panels in iPhone units is unlikely to happen until 2028.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2024) with a Tandem OLED screen last year. This technology involves stacking two or more light-emitting layers to enhance brightness and reduce power usage. This configuration improves luminous efficiency, allowing devices to produce more light with less energy, which can help extend battery life without increasing battery size.

The existing iPhone models use a single-stack OLED approach, where red (R), green (G), and blue (B) subpixels are placed in a single layer. Apple is reportedly considering a "simplified Tandem" design for future iPhone models. In this setup, only the blue (B) subpixel will be double-stacked, while red and green remain in a single layer. This simplified Tandem approach could lower production costs while still offering better brightness and improved power efficiency compared to the current OLED panels.

As mentioned, the M4-powered iPad Pro models unveiled during Apple's Let Loose event in May last year debuted with Ultra Retina XDR displays, also known as Tandem OLED panels. This marked the first time Apple equipped both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions with OLED screens.