Xiaomi Unveils New Redmi Logo, Updated Visual Identity to Debut With Redmi 15 5G on August 19

Redmi 15 5G will be the first handset in India to come with the updated brand identity, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi's new brand identity was first announced in China in November 2024

Highlights
  • Xiaomi says the new identity aligns with India's evolving youth culture
  • The new Redmi logo features red text uppercase styling
  • The rebranding was first introduced in China in November 2024
Xiaomi announced a new visual identity for its sub-brand Redmi in the country on Wednesday. The Beijing-based technology firm said that the Redmi 15 5G will be the first handset to arrive with its updated brand identity. As part of the changes, Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will feature a new logo, featuring all uppercase text in a red colourway. The company entered the Indian market in 2014 and celebrated its 11th anniversary in the country last month.

Xiaomi Brings New Redmi Logo to Other Markets After China Debut

In a press note, Xiaomi India said that the new identity of its sub-brand marks a more significant change in line with how the company perceives its user base in India. The Redmi 15 5G will be the first phone from the company to feature the new branding on August 19.

Notably, Xiaomi first announced the refreshed visual identity of Redmi in November 2024, but it was limited to China. The rebranding was introduced with the launch of the Redmi K80 series on November 27, 2024.

"The new Redmi identity reflects this shared evolution. Young India is bold yet grounded, ambitious yet self-aware”, Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

Since its entry in the Indian smartphone market in 2014, Redmi is claimed to have sold more than 220 million devices, adding to the 1.1 billion handsets that it shipped in the global markets. Less than two years after launching in India, the company reported a revenue of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,765 crores).

The Redmi Note 4 (Review), launched in India in 2017 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999, provided tough competition to other smartphones in its price segment, and even some priced a little higher. Meanwhile, its Redmi 12 5G (Review) and Redmi 13 5G aimed at delivering 5G connectivity at an affordable price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 6.0
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G on a budget
  • Multiple RAM and storage variants
  • Main, selfie camera deliver good daylight performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Display isn't legible under harsh lighting
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Bloatware in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G review
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Redmi, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G India Launch, Redmi 15 5G Launch, Xiaomi India, Redmi India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
