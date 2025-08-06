Xiaomi announced a new visual identity for its sub-brand Redmi in the country on Wednesday. The Beijing-based technology firm said that the Redmi 15 5G will be the first handset to arrive with its updated brand identity. As part of the changes, Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will feature a new logo, featuring all uppercase text in a red colourway. The company entered the Indian market in 2014 and celebrated its 11th anniversary in the country last month.

Xiaomi Brings New Redmi Logo to Other Markets After China Debut

In a press note, Xiaomi India said that the new identity of its sub-brand marks a more significant change in line with how the company perceives its user base in India. The Redmi 15 5G will be the first phone from the company to feature the new branding on August 19.

Notably, Xiaomi first announced the refreshed visual identity of Redmi in November 2024, but it was limited to China. The rebranding was introduced with the launch of the Redmi K80 series on November 27, 2024.

"The new Redmi identity reflects this shared evolution. Young India is bold yet grounded, ambitious yet self-aware”, Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

Since its entry in the Indian smartphone market in 2014, Redmi is claimed to have sold more than 220 million devices, adding to the 1.1 billion handsets that it shipped in the global markets. Less than two years after launching in India, the company reported a revenue of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,765 crores).