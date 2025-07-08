Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Check the Best Home Appliance Deals You Can Get

The LG 32L refrigerator will be priced at Rs. 35,990 during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 17:37 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/PlanetCare

These Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals are currently not live, and will be available during the sale

Highlights
  • This sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers
  • The sale begins at midnight on Saturday, July 12
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale ends on Monday, July 14
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is the e-commerce giant's annual sale geared towards the platform's subscribers. This year, it is confirmed to be held between July 12 and 14 (Saturday to Monday). The three-day sale will witness big discounts on a large variety of products, new launches, and more. The home appliance category, in particular, gets lucrative discounts and other offers. So, if you are looking to upgrade your existing refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, washing machine, or air conditioner, check out the best deals available.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals and Discounts

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is claiming to offer up to 65 percent of discount on the home appliance category. But apart from direct discounts, the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale also offers bank offers. These additional discounts are tied to specific banks' credit and debit cards. Users might also find exchange offers and no-cost EMI on some of these products.

Let us take at some of the deals Amazon has revealed ahead of the sale. Here we have listed the deals that have been revealed by the company and will only be available during the Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Best Home Appliance Deals

Model List Price Sale Price
LG 322L refrigerator Rs. 46,999 Rs. 35,990
Bosch 9KG washing machine Rs. 59,990 Rs. 38,900
Haier 1.5 Ton AC Rs. 73,500 Rs. 36,990
Haier 598L refrigerator Rs. 1,35,790 Rs. 79,990
Faber vertical wall mounted chimney Rs. 29,990 Rs. 11,990
IFB 8KG washing machine Rs. 46,190 Rs. 33,990
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
