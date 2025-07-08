These Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals are currently not live, and will be available during the sale
Highlights
This sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers
The sale begins at midnight on Saturday, July 12
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale ends on Monday, July 14
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is the e-commerce giant's annual sale geared towards the platform's subscribers. This year, it is confirmed to be held between July 12 and 14 (Saturday to Monday). The three-day sale will witness big discounts on a large variety of products, new launches, and more. The home appliance category, in particular, gets lucrative discounts and other offers. So, if you are looking to upgrade your existing refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, washing machine, or air conditioner, check out the best deals available.
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals and Discounts
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is claiming to offer up to 65 percent of discount on the home appliance category. But apart from direct discounts, the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale also offers bank offers. These additional discounts are tied to specific banks' credit and debit cards. Users might also find exchange offers and no-cost EMI on some of these products.
