Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday. The two tech giants will co-develop a state-of-the-art rack‑scale AI platform based on the US-based chipmaker's Helios platform, for accelerating research and innovation across industries. As per AMD, the initiative aims to combine its advanced data centre processors with TCS' integration and services expertise to deliver powerful compute infrastructure tailored for complex workloads.

AMD-TCS Collaboration for Rack-Scale AI Architecture

As per details shared by both companies, this collaboration will enable customers to build scalable and optimised HPC infrastructure that can support next-generation workloads. The system integration, deployment, and management services will be provided by TCS. This will enable customers to transform their IT infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

AMD said that the Helios system is designed to support demanding applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and scientific research. It is powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs, and the open ROCm software ecosystem.

Together, these technologies form a rack-scale AI platform that is purpose-built to support sovereign AI factories and advanced data centre environments.

As per the company, the architecture is designed to deliver high compute density and advanced networking performance for large AI and machine learning workloads. “With 'Helios,' we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility,” Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, said in a statement.

The Helios platform is said to offer a flexible architecture that can be tailored to meet the needs of specific customers. This includes hybrid cloud support, enhanced networking, and optimised software stacks for AI and analytics.

As part of the collaboration, AMD and TCS will also introduce an AI-ready data centre blueprint capable of supporting up to 200MW of capacity. It is intended to provide a scalable framework for hyperscalers, enterprises, and AI companies looking to build or expand next-generation data centres. The two companies will also work with hyperscalers and AI firms to accelerate data centre build-outs in India.