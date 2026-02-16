Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • AMD and TCS to Co Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint

AMD and TCS to Co-Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint

The Helios platform is said to offer a flexible architecture that can be tailored to meet the needs of specific customers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 16:24 IST
AMD and TCS to Co-Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint

Photo Credit: AMD

AMD, TCS will introduce an AI-ready data centre blueprint capable of supporting 200MW capacity

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AMD, TCS will co-develop an HPC solution based on the Helios platform
  • Helios uses AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC Venice CPUs
  • TCS will lead system integration and management services
Advertisement

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday. The two tech giants will co-develop a state-of-the-art rack‑scale AI platform based on the US-based chipmaker's Helios platform, for accelerating research and innovation across industries. As per AMD, the initiative aims to combine its advanced data centre processors with TCS' integration and services expertise to deliver powerful compute infrastructure tailored for complex workloads.

AMD-TCS Collaboration for Rack-Scale AI Architecture

As per details shared by both companies, this collaboration will enable customers to build scalable and optimised HPC infrastructure that can support next-generation workloads. The system integration, deployment, and management services will be provided by TCS. This will enable customers to transform their IT infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

AMD said that the Helios system is designed to support demanding applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and scientific research. It is powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs, and the open ROCm software ecosystem.

Together, these technologies form a rack-scale AI platform that is purpose-built to support sovereign AI factories and advanced data centre environments.

As per the company, the architecture is designed to deliver high compute density and advanced networking performance for large AI and machine learning workloads. “With 'Helios,' we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility,” Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, said in a statement.

The Helios platform is said to offer a flexible architecture that can be tailored to meet the needs of specific customers. This includes hybrid cloud support, enhanced networking, and optimised software stacks for AI and analytics.

As part of the collaboration, AMD and TCS will also introduce an AI-ready data centre blueprint capable of supporting up to 200MW of capacity. It is intended to provide a scalable framework for hyperscalers, enterprises, and AI companies looking to build or expand next-generation data centres. The two companies will also work with hyperscalers and AI firms to accelerate data centre build-outs in India.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, TCS, Data centre, AI, AI data centre
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Scientists Identify Rare Black Hole Merger in the Early Universe Using Gravitational Mapping
Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch in H2 2026 With Built-In Magnets for Wireless Charging

Related Stories

AMD and TCS to Co-Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Reportedly Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X300 FE Reportedly Bags IMDA and TUV Certifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Anthropic's First Indian Office in Bengaluru Is Now Open
  4. Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in 'Playful Colors' in March
  5. Lava Bold N2 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Expected Specs
  6. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Price Details, Launch Date and Colour Options Leaked
  2. X Building Smart 'Cashtags' to Let Users Check Cryptocurrency Prices in Real-Time
  3. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Listing on IMEI Database Suggests a Galaxy A26 Successor Is on the Way
  4. Anthropic Inaugurates First Indian Office in Bengaluru, Starts Hiring Local Talent
  5. Apple Tipped to Adopt Samsung's Privacy Display Technology for MacBook Models by 2029
  6. Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch in H2 2026 With Built-In Magnets for Wireless Charging
  7. AMD and TCS to Co-Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint
  8. Tecno Spark 50 4G Tipped to Launch Globally Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  9. Lava Bold N2 India Launch Date Revealed; Will Be Exclusively Available via Amazon
  10. Government Green Lights Rs. 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds 2.0 Under the Startup India Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »