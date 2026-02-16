Anthropic inaugurated its first Indian office in Bengaluru on Monday. The artificial intelligence (AI) startup's announcement came on the first day of the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the company's interest in the high potential of the country's market. The Claude maker also highlighted that India is its second largest user base. Interestingly, this is only the second base of the company in the Asia-Pacific region, with the first one located in Japan's Tokyo. Anthropic has also announced that it is now hiring local talent for its India office.

Anthropic Opens Office in Bengaluru

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Anthropic announced the inauguration of its Bengaluru office. Elaborating in a blog post, the AI firm said, “Today, as we officially open our Bengaluru office, we're announcing partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture that deepen our commitment to India across a range of sectors.”

The new office, located at the Embassy Golf Links Business Park, will also oversee several partnerships the company has forged in India. For instance, Anthropic is working with karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to build evaluations testing performance on locally relevant tasks across agriculture and law. The project will also see participation of domain experts from Digital Green and Adalat AI. The company says this work will enable it to improve future models for Indic language speakers.

Anthropic also revealed that its run-rate revenue in India has doubled since October 2025, when it announced its expansion into the country. To serve its customer base better, the company is offering applied AI expertise to enterprises and startups, enabling them to design, build, and scale personalised Claude-powered solutions. Some of the company's notable Indian customers include Air India, Cognizant, Razorpay, Enterpret, and Emergent AI.

“India represents one of the world's most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises. Already, it's home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people's lives. That's exactly the foundation you need to make sure this technology reaches the people who can benefit from it most,” said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic.

The AI firm has also started hiring local talent across a wide range of roles.