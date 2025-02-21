Technology News
Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support, Quad-Core Processor Launched in India

Infinix 40Y1V QLED smart TV boasts a 40-inch full-HD+ QLED panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2025 19:41 IST
Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support, Quad-Core Processor Launched in India

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix 40Y1V features two HDMI ports with ARC support

Highlights
  • Infinix 40Y1V QLED will go on sale starting next month
  • The smart TV has screen mirroring capabilities
  • Infinix 40Y1V boasts dual stereo speakers
Infinix has launched its new 40Y1V QLED TV in India. The model comes with a 40-inch full-HD+ resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on an unnamed quad-core processor and Mali-G31 GPU. The Infinix 40Y1V boasts dual stereo speakers with 16W output and Dolby Audio support. It has 4GB of storage and includes popular streaming apps. The Infinix 40Y1V QLED will go on sale next month.

Infinix 40Y1V QLED smart TV Price in India

Price of the Infinix 40Y1V QLED smart TV is set at Rs. 13,999 in India. This is a special introductory price tag and there is no word from the company on the duration of the introductory period. The sale of the TV will begin on March 1 at 12pm IST through authorised retailers and online platforms.

Infinix 40Y1V QLED TV Specifications

The Infinix 40Y1V QLED smart TV features a 40-inch full-HD+ QLED panel with 1,080x1,920 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a bezel-less design to maximise the viewing area and offers 300 nits of brightness. The smart TV has dual 16W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It offers five sound modes — Standard, Soccer, Movie, Music, and User —to match the content.

A quad-core processor and Mali-G31 graphic processor are powering the Infinix 40Y1V smart TV. It packs 4GB of storage as well. The TV comes preloaded with popular streaming apps including YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, SonyLiv, and Zee5. The smart TV also has screen mirroring capabilities that let users cast content from their laptops, mobile phones and PCs.

For connectivity, the Infinix 40Y1V features two HDMI ports with ARC (Audio Return Channel) support and two USB ports. The TV includes a LAN (RJ45) port and inbuilt Wi-Fi support. It has a 3.5mm audio jack, an RF port for antenna or cable connections and an AV IN port. The company has included a wall mount with the 40Y1V as well.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
