Infinix Hot 60i 5G will be launched in India soon, according to the company. The Chinese tech firm has also revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming Infinix Hot 60i 5G handset. As the 5G counterpart of the recently launched Hot 60i, the phone will be offered in four colour options via Flipkart and the company's website. Unlike the 4G variant, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, instead of a MediaTek Helio chip

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Specifications, Colourways

The Transsion-owned smartphone maker announced that it will soon launch the Infinix Hot 60i 5G in India via Flipkart and its official website. The phone is confirmed to debut in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red. The promotional images shared by the company reveal that the upcoming handset's design differs from the Infinix Hot 60i, which was launched in Bangladesh in June.

The Infinix Hot 60i's introductory price in Bangladesh was set at BDT 13,999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We expect the upcoming Hot 60i 5G to be priced similarly, or slightly higher than the 4G variant.

The upcoming phone will feature a horizontal camera module with a dual rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 60i 5G is confirmed to ship with a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back, along with dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama modes. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with a 6,000mAh battery pack, which the company claims is a first for its price segment. It also has an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating.

According to the company, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G will also host a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled features, such as Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Extender, AI call translation, AI Wallpaper, and AI image generation.

For context, the Infinix Hot 60i, with 4G connectivity, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 396ppi pixel density, and 800 nits of peak brightness. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.