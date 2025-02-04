Infinix Note 40 Pro was unveiled in April last year in India alongside the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. Infinix now appears to be preparing to introduce a successor — Infinix Note 50 Pro. Ahead of any official announcement from the Transsion Holding subsidiary, the new Infinix Note series phone has allegedly grabbed certification from Indonesia's SDPPI certification site, pretty much confirming its arrival. The last year's model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset under the hood and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the unannounced Infinix Note 50 Pro was spotted on the SDPPI certification website. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication shows the moniker and X6855 model number. The certification does not delve into any information about the specifications of the handset, but it suggests that it will be launched in global markets soon.

The Infinix Note 50 Pro is rumoured to come with an NFC feature. It could be available in at least 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Specifications of the phone are scarce at this moment, however, it is expected to come with upgrades over the Infinix Note 40 Pro.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Price, Specifications

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G was unveiled in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

The handset has a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 20W Magnetic wireless charging support.