Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G

The purported Realme handset is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2025 13:25 IST
Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The handset is speculated to be the latest entry in the company's P series

Highlights
  • The Realme P series handset is teased as "Coming Soon" on Flipkart
  • A Realme phone with model RMX5116 was seen on Geekbench
  • The teased phone is likely to be the Realme P4 Pro 5G
Realme on Friday teased the launch of a new series in India via an e-commerce platform. While most details remain under wraps, it is confirmed to be part of the brand's P series. In a separate development, an unannounced Realme handset was spotted on a benchmarking platform and it is speculated to be the Realme P4 Pro 5G. By piecing the clues together, it is highly probable that Realme could be teasing the launch of the aforementioned handset.

Realme P4 Series Might Debut in India with Realme P4 Pro 5G 

There is a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the launch of the purported Realme P series handset in India. At present, there is no other information available and the launch status is listed as “Coming Soon”. This also confirms that the upcoming P series will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform. 

The company also highlighted several “pioneering” changes that have been introduced with the Realme P Series in the past. The list includes a sunlight-ready display, massive battery and fast charging, AI-powered camera, and a slimmer and lighter design “than any other phone”.

Realme says the P1 5G was the first phone in the segment to debut with a 120Hz AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, the Realme P3x 5G is said to be the “world's first” MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset phone. The latest handset — the Realme P3 Pro 5G — is advertised as the first handset in its segment in India to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a quad-curved display.

Recently, an unannounced Realme smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench bearing the model number RMX5116. It is speculated to be the Realme P4 Pro 5G. The handset shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring Armv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.84GHz.

realme p4 pro geekbench Realme P4 Pro 5G

Geekbench listing of the purported Realme P4 Pro 5G

 

The SoC comprises one core clocked at 2.80GHz, four cores at 2.40GHz, and three cores operating at 1.84GHz. The listed configuration indicates it could be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset which has an identical architecture.

Benchmark scores also give us an idea of what to expect in terms of the performance. In the Geekbench 6.4.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 1,216 and 3,533 points, respectively.

The octa-core SoC is listed with approximately 11.02GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. The purported handset appears to be running on Android 15 and has a motherboard with “sun” as the identifier.

Based on the evidence, the teased handset on Flipkart could very well be the Realme P4 Pro 5G. However, it is purely speculation at the moment and must be taken with a bit of skepticism.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme P Series, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October

Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G
