Redmi 14R has been launched in China and the latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi subsidiary is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone runs on Android 14 and comes with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The successor to the Redmi 13R is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi 14R Price, Availability

Redmi 14R price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is also available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB configurations priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100), respectively. There's another 8GB+256GB variant that costs CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

The new Redmi 14R is available in Deep Ocean Blue, Lavender, Olive Green, and Shadow Black colourways (translated from Chinese) via the company's website in China. There's currently no word om whether the handset will also be introduced in global markets, including India.

Redmi 14R Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 14R runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. It features a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 600nits. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

According to the company, the handset is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera along with an unspecified secondary sensor. It also has a 5-megapixel camera located in a waterdrop-style notch on the front, for selfies and video calls.

You get up to 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Redmi 14R and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Redmi 14R is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

