Samsung Vision AI Companion Brings Multilingual Support, Smart Features to 2025 TVs

Samsung Vision AI Companion is confirmed to get seven years of OS software upgrades.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 November 2025 10:38 IST
Samsung Vision AI Companion Brings Multilingual Support, Smart Features to 2025 TVs

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Vision AI Companion is an upgraded version of Bixby

Highlights
  • Samsung Vision AI Companion will be available across 2025 TV lineup
  • Samsung Vision AI Companion supports 10 languages
  • Vision AI Companion was announced during the IFA 2025
Samsung has begun rolling out its new Samsung Vision AI Companion across its 2025 TV lineup. Announced earlier at Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025 in Berlin, this feature allows viewers to ask questions about on-screen content and more. The Samsung Vision AI Companion is built on One UI Tizen and is powered by Bixby. It also integrates advanced generative AI tools, including Microsoft's Copilot and Perplexity AI apps. The Samsung Vision AI Companion supports multiple languages.

Samsung Rolls Out Vision AI Companion on 2025 TVs 

Samsung, via its Newsroom post, confirmed that the Vision AI Companion will be available across its 2025 lineup, including Neo QLED, Micro RGB, OLED, QLED step-up TVs, Smart Monitors, and The Movingstyle. The AI-powered platform is built on One UI Tizen and is assured to get seven years of OS software upgrades.

Powered by Generative AI, Vision AI Companion is an upgraded version of Bixby. It allows users to ask questions, receive customised recommendations and manage tasks with voice commands. It can be accessed from the AI button on the remote control. It offers access to AI apps and gives personalised recommendations, trip planning, and product reviews.

Samsung Vision AI Companion can be activated while watching content from Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, or any streaming service. Users can get instant answers to their questions with visuals and related content without leaving what they're currently watching.

samsung vision ai companion Samsung Vision AI Companion

Samsung Vision AI Companion
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

The Samsung Vision AI Companion supports 10 languages, including Korean, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Portuguese. It combines the Copilot and Perplexity. 

It supports the Live Translate feature, enabling real-time translation of the onscreen dialogues and conversations, and AI Gaming Mode for AI-powered optimisation of picture and sound. Further, it offers Generative Wallpaper and Samsung's other AI features, like the AI picture, AVA Pro and AI Upscaling Pro.

The Vision AI Companion was announced during the IFA 2025 tradeshow in Berlin in September.

Samsung Vision AI Companion Brings Multilingual Support, Smart Features to 2025 TVs
