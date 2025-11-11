Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch With Faster Wireless Charging Support; Display Sizes Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S26 series will reportedly launch globally on February 25, 2026, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 15:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to debut in 2026
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders recently surfaced online
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which may include the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26, is reportedly set to launch on February 25, 2026. While the company has neither confirmed its development nor its features, various tipsters and reports have been sharing its specifications online. Recently, a report highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might not offer faster wired charging. Now, a leak suggests that the Galaxy S26 series could get faster wireless charging. On top of this, a tipster has shared the dimensions of the phones, revealing that the standard Galaxy S26 could sport a bigger display than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Wireless Charging Speed, Display Sizes, and Other Specifications Leaked

Citing industry sources, the South Korean publication ETNews reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will support faster wireless charging than the Galaxy S25 lineup. The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to support 25W wireless charging, while the Galaxy S26+ and vanilla Galaxy S26 could offer 20W wireless fast charging.

This could be the first time that the South Korea-based tech giant will upgrade the wireless charging speed for flagship Galaxy S series phones in six years. It is worth noting that every model in the Galaxy S series, starting with the 2020-launched Galaxy S20 series, including this year's Galaxy S25 lineup, supports 15W wireless charging. Hence, next year's purported Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy 26 Ultra could offer significantly faster wireless charging.

A recent report also highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 might feature 45W and 25W wired fast charging support.

Additionally, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe has shared the possible dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and vanilla Galaxy S26. The flagship Ultra model is said to measure 7.9mm in thickness, while being 163.6mm in height and 78.1mm in width. On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be 149.4x71.5x6.9mm and 158.4x75.8x7.3mm in size, respectively.

Moreover, the leaker has also shared the display sizes of the upcoming handsets. Interestingly, the standard model is said to sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen than the Galaxy S25, which is equipped with a 6.2-inch display. On top of this, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+ will feature the same size displays, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch, as their respective predecessors, the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch, Samsung S26 Plus launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch, Samsung Unpacked Event, Samsung Launch Event, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Audio

