The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which may include the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26, is reportedly set to launch on February 25, 2026. While the company has neither confirmed its development nor its features, various tipsters and reports have been sharing its specifications online. Recently, a report highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might not offer faster wired charging. Now, a leak suggests that the Galaxy S26 series could get faster wireless charging. On top of this, a tipster has shared the dimensions of the phones, revealing that the standard Galaxy S26 could sport a bigger display than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Wireless Charging Speed, Display Sizes, and Other Specifications Leaked

Citing industry sources, the South Korean publication ETNews reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will support faster wireless charging than the Galaxy S25 lineup. The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to support 25W wireless charging, while the Galaxy S26+ and vanilla Galaxy S26 could offer 20W wireless fast charging.

This could be the first time that the South Korea-based tech giant will upgrade the wireless charging speed for flagship Galaxy S series phones in six years. It is worth noting that every model in the Galaxy S series, starting with the 2020-launched Galaxy S20 series, including this year's Galaxy S25 lineup, supports 15W wireless charging. Hence, next year's purported Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy 26 Ultra could offer significantly faster wireless charging.

A recent report also highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 might feature 45W and 25W wired fast charging support.

Additionally, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe has shared the possible dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and vanilla Galaxy S26. The flagship Ultra model is said to measure 7.9mm in thickness, while being 163.6mm in height and 78.1mm in width. On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be 149.4x71.5x6.9mm and 158.4x75.8x7.3mm in size, respectively.

Moreover, the leaker has also shared the display sizes of the upcoming handsets. Interestingly, the standard model is said to sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen than the Galaxy S25, which is equipped with a 6.2-inch display. On top of this, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+ will feature the same size displays, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch, as their respective predecessors, the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.