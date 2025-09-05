Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Vision AI Companion Unveiled at IFA 2025 as a Multi Agent Central Hub for Smart Displays

Samsung Vision AI Companion Unveiled at IFA 2025 as a Multi-Agent Central Hub for Smart Displays

Samsung’s Vision AI Companion is a central hub that will provide access to all of the AI features in its smart displays.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 16:19 IST
Samsung Vision AI Companion Unveiled at IFA 2025 as a Multi-Agent Central Hub for Smart Displays

Photo Credit: Samsung

The AI feature will be available across Samsung’s Vision AI-enabled smart TVs and monitor

Highlights
  • Samsung says Vision AI Companion supports follow-up queries
  • It also offers access to Microsoft’s Copilot and Perplexity
  • The central hub can be activated by pressing the AI button on the remote
Advertisement

Samsung unveiled a central hub for its artificial intelligence (AI) Vision-enabled smart displays on Thursday. Dubbed Vision AI Companion, the new system was announced at the sidelines of the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025. It is powered by the South Korean tech giant's upgraded Bixby voice assistant and is integrated with multiple AI features, including standalone AI agent apps of Microsoft's Copilot and Perplexity. The company says the central hub offers easy access to the device's AI suite and an interface to get conversational responses from the AI.

Samsung Brings Vision AI Companion for Smart Displays

Details of the new Vision AI Companion were shared by the tech giant at IFA 2025, months after Samsung unveiled Vision AI as a system that adds several new AI capabilities to select smart displays. These include smart TVs, monitors, and connected screens. It can enhance the picture and sound quality of the content, as well as offer features such as Live Translation and Generative Wallpapers.

With the AI Vision Companion, users will now have a common interface to access these features, as well as a place to talk to the AI chatbot around a wide range of topics. Samsung says users can ask about movies, dramas, art, food, sports and travel, and even ask follow-up questions. It can also assist with content discovery and answering questions about the cast and other titbits about the shows and movies they're watching.

To activate the Vision AI Companion, users can press the AI button on their remote, and it will redirect them to the central hub. When they ask questions, the AI will also share related videos and images for additional information.

The central hub also unifies various AI features in Vision AI-enabled displays such as Live Translate, which provides real-time translation for on-screen dialogues; Generative Wallpaper, which allows users to generate custom wallpapers based on text prompts; AI Picture and Voice Amplifier feature; and AI Gaming Mode, which offers optimisation for more responsive gameplay.

Last month, Samsung introduced Copilot to its select smart TVs and the Vision AI Companion now lets users interact with both Copilot and Perplexity's AI agents. Notably, the AI central hub will begin rolling out as a software update by the end of the month. It will first be rolled out in South Korea, North America, and select European markets. Expansion to other regions will be announced at a later date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Vision AI Companion, Vision AI, Smart TVs, Monitors
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Feature DetailMax Camera Engine; Tipster Hints at Next-Gen BOE Oriental Display
IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models

Related Stories

Samsung Vision AI Companion Unveiled at IFA 2025 as a Multi-Agent Central Hub for Smart Displays
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Unveils Second-Gen Legion Go Handheld With Big Upgrades, Bigger Price
  2. Moto Book 60 Pro With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets Teased
  4. IFA 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Neo Unveiled Alongside Moto G06, Moto G06 Power
  5. Facebook Wants You to Poke Your Friends in 2025
  6. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  7. NFTs Gain Momentum With $578 Million Trades in August 2025
  8. Lava Bold N1 5G Launches in India Under Rs. 7,500 With These Features
  9. OnePlus 15 Will Swap Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras for This New Image Engine
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Smartphone Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Air Launched at IFA 2025 With Sleek 5.9mm Profile and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook Is Trying to Bring Back Pokes Playing on the 2010s Nostalgia
  3. NFT Trading Rose to New High in August Even as Sales Dipped: Report
  4. Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Launched Alongside Moto G06, Moto G06 Power at IFA 2025
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More Teased
  7. Warner Bros. Discovery Copyright Lawsuit Targets Midjourney for Generating Batman and Superman Images
  8. Samsung Vision AI Companion Unveiled at IFA 2025 as a Multi-Agent Central Hub for Smart Displays
  9. Lenovo Legion Go 2 With AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 8.8-Inch OLED Display Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025
  10. IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »