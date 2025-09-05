Samsung unveiled a central hub for its artificial intelligence (AI) Vision-enabled smart displays on Thursday. Dubbed Vision AI Companion, the new system was announced at the sidelines of the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025. It is powered by the South Korean tech giant's upgraded Bixby voice assistant and is integrated with multiple AI features, including standalone AI agent apps of Microsoft's Copilot and Perplexity. The company says the central hub offers easy access to the device's AI suite and an interface to get conversational responses from the AI.

Samsung Brings Vision AI Companion for Smart Displays

Details of the new Vision AI Companion were shared by the tech giant at IFA 2025, months after Samsung unveiled Vision AI as a system that adds several new AI capabilities to select smart displays. These include smart TVs, monitors, and connected screens. It can enhance the picture and sound quality of the content, as well as offer features such as Live Translation and Generative Wallpapers.

With the AI Vision Companion, users will now have a common interface to access these features, as well as a place to talk to the AI chatbot around a wide range of topics. Samsung says users can ask about movies, dramas, art, food, sports and travel, and even ask follow-up questions. It can also assist with content discovery and answering questions about the cast and other titbits about the shows and movies they're watching.

To activate the Vision AI Companion, users can press the AI button on their remote, and it will redirect them to the central hub. When they ask questions, the AI will also share related videos and images for additional information.

The central hub also unifies various AI features in Vision AI-enabled displays such as Live Translate, which provides real-time translation for on-screen dialogues; Generative Wallpaper, which allows users to generate custom wallpapers based on text prompts; AI Picture and Voice Amplifier feature; and AI Gaming Mode, which offers optimisation for more responsive gameplay.

Last month, Samsung introduced Copilot to its select smart TVs and the Vision AI Companion now lets users interact with both Copilot and Perplexity's AI agents. Notably, the AI central hub will begin rolling out as a software update by the end of the month. It will first be rolled out in South Korea, North America, and select European markets. Expansion to other regions will be announced at a later date.